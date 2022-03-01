The Indiana Area School District’s board of directors have sent Indiana Borough Council a letter stating its belief that a proposed decriminalization of small amounts of marijuana “is not in the best interest of our schools.”
It was one of a variety of issues to come up in a special meeting Monday night where the district’s Health and Safety Plan was adjusted to take advantage of changes from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding COVID-19.
The board ratified Superintendent Michael J. Vuckovich’s decision, posted on the district website over the weekend, to “fall in alignment with the CDC recommendation” and no longer require masks on school transportation.
The Health and Safety Plan also was adjusted to make social distancing optional in the cafeteria. It means normal seating now will be allowed, though those wishing to stay 6 feet apart from others still can do so.
In his letter online, however, Vuckovich stressed that the CDC “is exercising its enforcement discretion to not require that people wear masks on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education/child care programs.”
As for decriminalization, the school board wrote that it “would like to take this opportunity to clarify our position,” referring to remarks by Indiana Borough Council President Dr. Peter Broad at the Feb. 15 council meeting.
Broad said he had talked to the superintendent and members of the school board, and said, “most people are misinformed about what we are presenting,” that could allow decriminalization of small amounts of marijuana for personal use.
“The IASD Board of Directors, while we respect your authority and service to the community, believe that this ordinance is not in the best interest of our schools,” the letter read in part.
“As such,” according to the letter signed following Monday’s meeting by all school directors, “we oppose the drafting of this ordinance and respectfully request that you reconsider the pace at which you are pursuing this bill.”
An opponent of the idea on council, Tamara Collazzo, thanked the school board “for your support,” adding, though she was willing to learn more about the issue, “I am 100 percent against it.”
Collazzo said nothing positive about the idea, adding, “there are just too many things that could go wrong.”
The board asked borough officials “to allow more time, input, and perspectives from the various stakeholders in the community,” and went on to provide facts and figures about what adolescent marijuana use could do.
The board said such use “has been shown in several large studies to lower IQ scores 6-8 points on average” and to “unmask latent schizophrenia in the same population.”
The school board also cited other factors, such as the division of its buildings between those in the borough and those in White Township, which would not come under an Indiana Borough ordinance.
The board members concluded that “we want to always be professional and good neighbors with local leadership, but it seems like a further discussion among the various stakeholders is needed at this time to make sure everyone is on the same page and that all viewpoints are considered.”
The board also voted Monday to approve the purchase for $1 of 5,722.4 square feet of ground from Polymer Enterprise Inc. (the former McCreary Tire & Rubber Co.) that is adjacent to Eisenhower Elementary School.
What effectively is a donation was praised by school board Buildings, Grounds & Transportation Committee Chairman Terry Kerr as the act of a good neighbor, while School Director Tom Harley said it allows the district to keep using that property as it had for the past 50 to 60 years.
The board approved a contract with Buchart Horn Architects for the design, bidding and construction management of planned renovations and additions to Eisenhower. It authorized the district administration and CJL Engineering to bid out the mechanical work required for the East Pike Roof replacement. And it approved a contract with Schultheis Electric of Latrobe for testing electrical boxes at Horace Mann Elementary at an estimated cost of $2,300.
The board also accepted a $44,000 donation from the Indiana Kiwanis Club for the Ben Franklin Outdoor Learning Classroom, and an estimated $2,740 in funding to cover half the cost of at least eight Bar Height-48 Inch Round Tables to be placed at the high school stadium. Booster group and private donations will cover the rest of the cost for those tables.
Other board actions covered Monday included approval of the audit of the district’s 2020-21 budget by Kotzan CPA & Associates PC, as well as matters involving ARIN Intermediate Unit 28, the 2022-23 school calendar, agreements with Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Robert Morris University, and a long list of personnel matters:
• Donald Bowers is being employed as the assistant junior high school principal at an annual salary of $85,000.
• Kenneth Braman was taken on as assistant junior high school track coach at a salary of $2,500.
• John Phillips was taken on as a long-term substitute English Language Arts teacher at a per diem rate of $250.41; his hiring coincided with the resignation of ELA long-term substitute Gina Allison due to personal reasons.
• Patricia Dalecki’s retirement as Family & Consumer Science teacher also was accepted with regret. School Board President Walter Schroth said Dalecki was a “very high quality person.”
• The board also accepted with regret the resignation of custodian Kevin Smith. Vuckovich hailed Smith, saying “he had a better job opportunity.”
The board authorized the district administration to submit a letter of support for a Career Readiness Grant with Robert Morris University, and to participate in a grant-funded activity at IUP “to promote critical thinking of our students.”
The board also approved a one-year cooperative agreement between the district and IUP for speech-language pathology services.
It also approved the SpringMath Intervention Pilot at a total cost not to exceed $2,000, and a three-year quote from Salsgiver Inc. to maintain the fiber communications line between the district and the Alpha Program at a monthly cost of $367.50, with 60 percent of the monthly cost being reimbursed through the federal eRate program.
The board also authorized Vuckovich to submit to the Pennsylvania Department of Education a request under the state’s Act 80 to add April 19, 2022, as an Act 80 day for the 2021-22 school year, and submitted to PDE a list of seven full days and two half days for curriculum development during the 2022-23 school year.
Aug. 23, Oct. 7 and 14, Nov. 4, Jan. 16, Feb. 17 and March 24 would be full days for Act 80 activity, while May 12 and June 1 would be half days.
The board approved the proposed $3,323,887 ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 budget for 2022-23, with the district’s share estimated at $158,962, which would represent no increase over the district’s share for 2021-22.
The board also nominated School Director Tamie Blank for a three-year term as an ARIN IU 28 board member and School Director Dr. Sue Rieg as an alternate, for consideration when the intermediate unit holds its annual convention on April 28 at Freeport Area Middle School.