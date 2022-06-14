Indiana Area School District’s board of directors have given final approval to a $61,368,925 budget for fiscal 2022-23, and the issuance of general obligation bonds in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $12 million.
“It represents a zero percent tax increase,” Board Vice President and Audit & Finance Committee Chair Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro said of the budget approved Monday night.
Real estate tax will continue to be levied and assessed at the rate of 15.36 mills, or $1.536 for every $100.00 of assessed valuation.
There also is a 0.75 percent tax on earned income received and net profits earned, and a 0.5 percent tax on the transfer of real property within the district.
School Director Terry Kerr said the district would have to continue being fiscally responsible, as the budget has expenditures exceeding revenues by just over $3.3 million.
The board believes the district’s fund balance can cover that gap.
The board also approved a 2022-23 Capital Reserve Budget, $294,300 in insurance premiums for 2022-23, and a Homestead and Farmstead Exclusion Resolution.
Business Manager Jared Cronauer said those with such an exemption will benefit from an increased state allocation, which will increase the credit by almost $50.
Meanwhile, there’s the approval of a $12 million bond issue, which officials deemed a technical matter, as the board previously authorized work on a $10 million bond issue for various capital improvements throughout the district, and indicated that it would stay at that figure for tax reasons.
“This is primarily for Eisenhower (Elementary School),” bond counsel Christopher Brewer said, but he added that it could go to other building projects across the district.
“We’re trying to make a move while the interest rates are relatively low,” Cuccaro said.
The district also has $6 million left from a 2016 bond issue that was utilized for capital improvements. Brewer is an attorney with Dinsmore & Shohl LLP of Pittsburgh, and is working with IASD Solicitor Ronald N. Repak.
Repak and the school directors were in executive session for an hour and 45 minutes, discussing insurance litigation involving Eisenhower, where an April 16, 2021, fire left extensive damage.
After that, the board managed to get through its agenda in less than an hour, even with a presentation about the Indiana Area Junior High School robotics team, which won a competition with Homer-Center on May 20.
Monday’s meeting also was the first for new school director Ron Airhart, who returns to the board where he formerly served some 15 years ago. He was named last week to fill the vacancy created by Tamara Leeper’s resignation.
There were multiple personnel matters. The board accepted with regret Sarah Kovach’s resignation as English Language Arts teacher at the junior high school, effective with the last day of the 2021-22 school year, and authorized the district administration to post/advertise and interview for that position.
The board also added the position of athletic director to the district’s Act 93 agreement covering administrators, and voted to hire Dan Roan, effective July 1, at an annual salary of $65,000 prorated for the number of days worked in the 2022-23 school year.
Roan has a bachelor’s degree in sports administration and business (2017) and master’s degree in employment and labor relations (2018), both from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
The vote was 8-1, with School Director Dr. James Shaffer the lone dissenter.
He said there were multiple qualified candidates for the job, and his preference was another candidate who was overlooked and not advanced to a finalist for the job.
Also, Jacqueline Cupp hired as a secondary family and consumer science teacher at an annual salary of $77,054.
Five others were hired at annual salaries of $51,752 each: Heather Vavrek as a certified school nurse; Casey Hoffman as a secondary social studies teacher; Cassidy Black as a secondary English Language Arts teacher; Nathaniel Wharton as a secondary earth and space science teacher and Rachel Horrell as a secondary health and physical education teacher.
Murjanatu Faruk, Emily Hawk, Jennifer Kline and Tina Busovicki were hired as paraeducators at an hourly rate of $12, subject to a 90-day probation period and receipt of all required paperwork.
The board also announced that a special meeting will be held on June 27 at 7 p.m. for general purposes.