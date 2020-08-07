Parent-teacher conference day once had a completely different meaning: a chance to get together once the school year started and settled down, to see how the kids were doing.
In reverse fashion, Indiana Area School District has planned a series of internet-based conferences for parents and the
teachers at their children’s schools, to be held
as close to “town hall” style as the web will
allow.
The sessions are planned on the Google Meet app online, at links provided by the school district on its website to guide parents to the
appropriate school session.
The “virtual town hall meetings,” expected to be guided by school principals, are set for 6 p.m. Monday for East Pike Elementary, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for Ben Franklin Elementary, 7 p.m. Monday for Horace Mann Elementary, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for Eisenhower Elementary, 5 p.m. Monday for Indiana Area Junior High and
6 p.m. Monday for Indiana Area Senior High School.
Parents don’t have to join the sessions cold. The district has already posted a set of recorded videos on the district’s YouTube channel to introduce parents to the basic back-to-school game plans for keeping students and
staff safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
District administrators scheduled the sessions online because of state-imposed limits (25 people) on the size of indoor gatherings.
Parents who can’t attend the town hall sessions would only miss out on the give-and-take for airing questions and concerns; each meeting will be recorded and posted online for repeat viewing, according to the district website.