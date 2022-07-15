Indiana Area School District plans to cover the costs of tuition for students who wish to participate in IASD’s dual enrollment program for 2022-23.
The funding is made available through the commonwealth’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit program and local businesses and organizations that have donated funds to the district through that program.
Dual enrollment was a topic for the district’s Board of Directors at a meeting last month, when district administrators were authorized to budget $8,000 to $10,000 each year through EITC funds to pay for dual-enrollment courses in the IASD Pathways to Success program.
Pathways to Success provides funding to pay for Indiana Area Senior High School students to take courses at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Westmoreland County Community College.
Over the last four years, district officials said, they and the school board have worked tirelessly to build a collaborative and productive partnership with respected friends, parents and colleagues in higher education in order to provide students with a pathway to success.
“I am excited about the work we are collectively and collaboratively doing to help provide our students with hope and opportunity,” IASD Superintendent Michael J. Vuckovich said. “I am proud of the leadership displayed by the IASD Board of Directors to provide increased programming opportunities for our students and families in Indiana at little to no cost.”
District officials said there is strong evidence that college-in-high school programs like dual enrollment, concurrent enrollment, and early college in high school, improve college transitions, persistence and completion.
IASD officials said there is also a growing body of evidence from states across the country that college in high school programs save money, not only for the students who participate in them but also for the states that make investments in expanding access to these programs.
More details about the EITC program are available at the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s dced.pa.gov/programs/educational-improvement-tax-credit-program-eitc website.