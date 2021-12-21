At a special online-only meeting Monday evening, the Indiana Area School District’s board of directors approved an overhauling of the district’s Health and Safety Plan.
Superintendent Michael Vuckovich said the plan updates what the school board approved on July 26, with an aim to stop the COVID-19 virus while seeking to help mitigate the number of quarantines for asymphomatic students.
The vote was 8-0, with school Director Tamara Leeper absent.
Board President Walter Schroth was among those taking part remotely. In the school board chamber Vice President Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro wielded the gavel.
Because of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s Dec. 10 ruling that a mask mandate put in place by the Wolf administration in September was unconstitutional, the district said, “our original plan for masking to be optional went into effect on (Dec. 11). As such, masking is strongly recommended for staff and students, but not required.”
However, there are exceptions. The district acknowledges the continued federal Transportation Security Administration masking mandate requiring face coverings on school buses.
Should it be removed, the district said, “mask-wearing upon school vehicles will become optional.”
Meanwhile, however, the revised plan said, “If (or) when the district reaches a substantial rating (due to the number of active school cases) as per the COVID-19 dashboard, (all in district) schools will be required to wear masks for a minimum of five school days regardless of vaccination status.”
The plan went on to say, “at the discretion of the (district) administration, in conjunction with the Department of Health and/or Department of Education, school closures might be necessary to mitigate the spread. This includes but is not limited to 5 percent of the building becoming infectious, an outbreak in a classroom or several classrooms, or lack of staffing ability due to an outbreak in one or all of the buildings.”
Amid different factors between 2020-21 and the current school year, Vuckovich said there were 1,100 in quarantines in all of the last school year, but already 900 through December, or prior to the halfway point of this school year.
There still is contact tracing in combination with isolation and quarantine.
But where the previous rule was that “COVID cases will be required to be isolated for 10 days” and may return on day 11 “if symptoms are improving and (one is) fever-free for 24 hours without the use of acetaminophen or ibuprofen,” the new rule reads, in part:
“Direct school-related contacts, regardless of vaccination or masking status, asymptomatic students (and/or) staff may remain in the classroom environment if they ... wear a mask for 14 days after their last date of exposure.”
Also:
• “Students and staff will be offered the opportunity to take a COVID test through the district’s in-house testing program. Parent consent is required prior to any testing.”
• “(Students and/or staff must) self-monitor, or parent-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.”
• “(Students and/or staff must) isolate and get tested if they start to experience symptoms associated with COVID-19 regardless of severity.”
Another provision that prompted some discussion from those monitoring Monday’s meeting involved medical exemptions: “If (a student is) unable to wear a mask due to a medical exemption, the student may remain in the classroom environment if they do the following:
• “Test on initial notification of exposure to COVID-19, and then again on days 5-7.”
• “Isolate and get tested if the student starts to experience symptoms associated with COVID-19 regardless of severity.”
The plan continued, “Symptomatic students/staff will be required to quarantine to mitigate further exposure and spread of illness. Students/staff who do not comply with the mask requirement or testing on days 5-7 due to exposure will be quarantined for 14 days. No student will be tested on-site without parent consent (written/electronic consents upon initial testing). If nurses perform subsequent testing, the parent/guardian will be contacted by telephone.”
The plan said the clock begins with “Day 0,” “the day of exposure, and this timeline is irrespective of when the close contact is identified. (For example,) if the student/staff member is identified on Day 3 post-exposure, they are eligible for testing that day, should it be available.”
Moving on, “if a student/staff member is notified of exposure on or after Day 5, the student/staff member should receive at least one test, administered within Days 5-7.”
A term heard at Monday’s meeting was “Test to Play.”
As explained in the revised plan, “Asymptomatic contacts may continue to participate in extracurricular activities if they do the following:
• “Wear a mask when able. (Transportation, locker rooms, sidelines, and anytime the mask will not interfere with breathing, the activity, or create a safety hazard.)
• “Test on initial notification of exposure to COVID-19.
• “Test again on days 5-7. If negative, no further testing or mask required on day 8.”
The plan also included an update of efforts to provide vaccinations, including seven vaccine clinics the district has conducted in partnership with Indiana Regional Medical Center, and the continued availability of vaccine through RiteAid and Giant Eagle.
It reiterated the district’s use of contacts it has at the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
And it includes what the district called “appropriate accommodations for students with disabilities with respect to health and safety policies.
“We follow (Individual Education Plan) and medical doctor’s orders to accommodate for any special circumstances,” the plan said.
“As with our 20-21 plan, masking will be optional for these students. Most students, including those with disabilities, can tolerate and safely wear a mask. However, a narrow subset of students with disabilities might not be able to wear a mask or cannot safely wear a mask. Those who cannot safely wear a mask — for example, a person with a disability who, for reasons related to the disability, would be physically unable to remove a mask without assistance if breathing becomes obstructed — should not be required to wear one.”
For other students, district schools will make “individualized determinations as required by federal disability laws in order to determine if an exception to the mask requirement is necessary and appropriate for a particular student,” the plan said. “If a child with a disability cannot wear a mask, maintain physical distance, or adhere to other public health requirements, the student is still entitled to an appropriate education, which in some circumstances may need to be provided virtually.”
In other business Monday, the board accepted with regret the letter of resignation from Horace Mann Principal Krista Sevajian, effective Feb. 2, and authorized the district administration to seek her replacement.
“This is a big loss for us,” Vuckovich said.
Reasons for the resignation were not disclosed. The superintendent said they were personal in nature.
The board also accepted with regret the resignation of Mary Masterson, senior high school paraeducator, effective Jan. 3.