Indiana Area School District’s board of directors will consider a budget with no tax increase, while also tackling a proposal to borrow an additional $10 million to fund the overhaul of Eisenhower Elementary School.
Those were the developments coming out of Monday’s meeting of the IASD Audit & Finance Committee, which came to a consensus on a projected $61,063,931 spending plan for next week’s regular meeting of the school board.
Committee Chair and Board Vice President Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro said, “absent something wild happening between now and May 9,” the board likely will hold the line on real estate taxes at 15.36 mills.
“I frankly do not see a need for a tax increase” in 2022-23,” Cuccaro said.
It will involve a reduction in the district’s fund balance.
IASD administrators anticipate that the fund balance will reach an estimated $8,625,611 on July 1, with nearly $2.3 million being utilized in the 2022-23 fiscal year.
District officials anticipate that revenue will total $58,041,076. The district has not raised taxes since a 2 percent increase in 2017-18.
Business Manager Jared Cronauer said factors in the 2022-23 budget include an expected $1 million increase in salaries, and $1 million increase in health care and other benefits.
Meanwhile, the district also sees a $10 million bond issue that would take 15 years and $14,087,131 to repay, to cover costs of an overhaul to Eisenhower, a 67-year-old school building damaged in an April 16, 2021, fire.
“There is a hesitancy within our community about borrowing any money at all,” Board President Walter Schroth conceded.
Some points made by PFM Financial Advisors LLC and bond counsel Dinsmore & Shohl LLP included:
• The district has signed a contract with an architect who will provide professional cost estimates and an estimated construction draw schedule.
• Additional funds available include $6 million in unspent 2016 bond proceeds.
“As we always urge you, first in, first out,” PFM Managing Director Jamie Doyle said.
• Insurance proceeds also are expected from the April 16, 2021, fire.
The committee was considering four options, no tax increase and no borrowing; no tax increase and borrowing $10 million; a 2 percent tax increase and not borrowing; and a 2 percent tax increase and borrowing $10 million.
The regular board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 9 at the administration offices in the East Pike complex.