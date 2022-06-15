Indiana Area School District’s board of directors has approved a proposal from Buchart Horn Architects of York for geotechnical engineering work at Eisenhower Elementary School.
Buchart Horn is the company hired to design what is needed to restore the 67-year-old school building at 1460 School St. in Indiana, where an April 16, 2021, fire destroyed two modular classrooms and caused smoke damage to the rest of the building.
It was one of numerous items approved by the board during what now is the second of three voting meetings scheduled this month. The third will take place June 27 at 7 p.m. at the Central Administration Office along East Pike in White Township.
Another matter was the setting of deadlines for 2022 real estate tax bills that will be sent out to property owners in Indiana and Shelocta boroughs, and White and Armstrong townships.
Those seeking to pay the tax as a lump sum can do so for a discount rate prior to Sept. 30, at face value prior to Nov. 30, or with a penalty prior to Dec. 30.
Those wishing to pay on an installment plan have until Aug. 31 for the first installment, Oct. 31 for the second and Dec. 31 for the third.
Ten items were on the agenda Monday from the board’s Academic/Extracurricular Committee chaired by School Director Tom Harley.
One authorizes the district administration to budget $8,000 to $10,000 each year through state Educational Improvement Tax Credit funds to pay for dual-enrollment courses in the IASD Pathways to Success program.
Pathways to Success provides funding to pay for Indiana Area Senior High School students to take courses at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Westmoreland County Community College.
WCCC enrollment is not until October, but the committee said projected costs for IUP are $6,870 for 20 students to take a course, with one student signed up for two courses.
For IUP, bills go out in July and students can enroll until August.
While EITC may be best known for aiding private schools, IASD Business Manager Jared Cronauer said businesses seeking tax credits can make contributions to public schools as well.
“S&T Bank has been a longtime partner,” Cronauer said.
He also said EITC funds have helped with district robotics programs as well as an Artists in Residence program involving musical theater.
The committee also said it would like permission to work with Cronauer as well as district Director of Education Robert Heinrich and Director of Special Education and Pupil Services Justin Zahorchak to grow programs via other EITC contributions.
In other business from that committee, the school directors approved a revised planned course of study for 18 courses, including Advanced Placement United States Government and Politics, AP U.S. History and AP Macroeconomics, as well as introductions to Psychology, Sociology and Anthropology, and Foundation of Citizenship; Social Studies Grades K-5, Grade 6 World Cultures and Geography, Grade 7 World History, Grade 8 America and World I: 1700’s, Grade 9 America and World II: 1800’s, and Grade 10 America and World III: 1900’s to Present; American Government and Current Affairs; Economics; Human Geography; and Physical and Regional Geography.
The board also approved textbooks and ancillary materials for those courses at a cost of $185,070.
Also from the Academic/Extracurricular Committee, the board approved:
• Tenure contracts for Ben Franklin elementary teachers Robyn Nicewonger and Brittany Witt, each of whom have completed three years of teaching.
• The purchase of a Link-It! data management, benchmarking and intervention management system for one year for $52,645.
• A memorandum of understanding between Indiana Area Senior High School and the Special Olympics for the development of a Unified Champion Schools program.
• An agreement with Adelphoi Village to provide a general alternative education program for the 2022-23 school year.
• A student assistance program agreement with the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission.
• A student teaching agreement with Liberty University.
• Acceptance of the offer of the Blanche Beerman Holocaust Museum Fund, a designated fund at the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, of an all-expenses paid trip to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum during the 2022-23 school year for junior and senior high students.
• Participation by school director and committee member Tamie Blank at the 2022 Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators-Pennsylvania School Boards Association school leadership conference Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 in the Poconos, at a cost to the district of $403 for registration plus expenses.
Elsewhere in the Monday agenda, Indiana Area Senior High School is getting a gift of music. The board approved the donation of an acoustic guitar and amplifier from Tom Donaldson.
The board also approved a list of funding levels for a handful of sports in 2022-23. Boys lacrosse and girls lacrosse each will get $15,000, hockey $10,000 and rugby $5,000.