Indiana Area School District’s board of directors had a long agenda to tackle Monday night.
There were matters necessary as an old school year comes to an end, including approval of the list of seniors submitted by Indiana Area Senior High School Principal Wade McElheny for graduation on June 3, provided their work for the balance of the school year is satisfactory.
A lot of the agenda dealt with athletic matters, including the board approving a revised description for the position of athletic director and giving the district administration authority to post, advertise and interview for a new athletic director.
Also included was a long list of extra duty/extra pay assignments for district coaches during the 2022-23 school year, including senior high soccer head coaches Todd Myers (boys) and Nicola Smith (girls), both district employees, each getting paid $7,229; employee Matt Neil as senior high girls tennis head coach at $6,128; and senior high golf coaches Matthew Reed (non-employee, boys, $5,108) and Andrew Heffernan (non-employee, girls, $3,831).
Hired as assistant soccer coaches at $3,638 each were Joe Cronan (non-employee, senior high boys junior varsity), Matt Daynut (employee, junior high boys), Matt McKelvy (non-employee, junior high boys), Lauren McKelvy (non-employee, senior high girls junior varsity) and Brandon Scardina (employee, junior high girls).
Hired for $6,396 apiece as senior high assistant football coaches were district employee Jeff Duffee and non-employees William Waryck, Michael Boiano, Mike Weaver and Don Hanni.
Hired as junior high school assistant coaches at $2,431 apiece were non-employees Ken Branan and Jamie Branan.
Non-employees Otto Peterson and Jessica Peterson were hired for $4,962 each as junior high girls’ basketball assistant coaches.
Scott Shirley was hired as a game manager for the spring 2022 athletic season at a stipend of $2,500.
An agreement between IASD and the Center for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine was approved for physician services during the 2022-23 school year, as was an agreement between the district and CAMCO Physical and Occupational Therapy LLC.
The board accepted the resignation of Linda Bernini as East Pike housekeeper, effective June 30.
It voted to employ Raymond Kovach and Joyce Blystone as custodians at an hourly rate of $12 per hour, subject to a 90-day probation period and receipt of all required paperwork.
It is bringing back drivers’ education the district had before the pandemic. The board authorized the district administration to post, advertise and interview for necessary positions to offer drivers’ education to any qualifying and interested student over the summer of 2022, at a cost of $450 per student and $250 per participant. Students who qualify for free and reduced lunch may apply for a free or discounted rate.
A long list of summer staffers was approved.
Steve Cochran was named coordinator and Cochran, Joy Dress, Pete Voytowish and Michael Farina were named as summer school instructors.
Leanne Jack and Lori Dadson were named facilitators for summer learning camp, where Brenda O’Barto, Matt Scaife, Megan Deore, Natalie Deck, Monica DeLoreto, Shelly Wright, April Morealli, Angela McMasters and Valarie Birch were named teachers and Ashlee Sleppy, Renee Deabenderfer, Mary Slagel, Bethany Elliott and Kayla Mumau were named support staff.
Tracy Harper was named the licensed practical nurse.
Named as summer camp tutors at $30 per hour are Lindsey Uptegraph, Cybil Peoples, Haley Baldinger, Alexandria Teeter, Courtney Henry, Carly Monier, Hannah Schrecengost, Laisa Seidler, Autumn Nixon, Jennifer Kline, Emily Rissinger, Daeva Simmons, Jordan Raible, Haley Ober, Dempsey Johnson, Nicole Latore, Emilie Stewart and Robyn Globun, with Kelsey Craig, Emily Haugh, Lauren Madonna, Craig Bytner and Maria Kokolis as substitutes.
The board also approved a redesign of the Junior High Summer School program, giving the administration authority to post and hire up to two math teachers, two English Language Arts teachers, and two science teachers at their per diem rate.
Dr. Christina Lubold was reappointed school district physician for 2022-23 at a rate of $4,500, plus $5 per mandated physical.
The Indiana County Dental Society and affiliated dentists were reappointed as district dentists for 2022-23 at a rate of $1,000 plus $1.50 per mandated dental exam.
In other business, the board approved:
• Buchart Horn’s proposal to hire a kitchen consultant to work on the renovation of the Eisenhower kitchen and cafeteria, at a cost of $10,515.
• The quote from East American for paving work at the Ben Franklin Outdoor Learning Classroom, in the amount of $19,403.
• School Directors Cinda Brode, Tamie Blank and Terry Kerr as IASD delegates to the Pennsylvania School Boards Association 2022 Delegate Assembly to be held Nov. 5, 2022.
• Appointing Business Director Jared Cronauer as IASD Treasurer for 2022-23.
• S&T Bank as depository for IASD for one year beginning July 1.
• Authorized investments for the district with S&T Bank, First Commonwealth Bank, Stewart Capital, Pennsylvania School District Liquid Asset Fund and Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust.
• Purchasing 225 Chromebooks for the 2022-23 freshman class at an estimated cost of $82,500.
• A revised Behavior and Mental Health Coordinator/School Psychologist job description.
• Authorizing the administration to post, advertise and interview for a secondary art teacher.
• A mutual aid agreement between IASD and Indiana County Child Day Care Program Inc.
• Participation in the ARIN Guest Teacher Consortium for 2022-23 at a cost of $500.
• The donation of approximately 1,000 books from the junior high school library to local libraries and schools, where appropriate.