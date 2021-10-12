Indiana Area School District’s board of directors voted Monday night to forego continuation of its 2016 bond issue, and to go instead with a loan from First Commonwealth Bank to pay off bondholders.
“It is resulting in more savings than we were expecting to get,” Board Vice President and Audit & Finance Committee Chair Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro told her colleagues.
There will be less interest to pay, from a range of 2.5 to 3.25 percent over the 15-year remaining life of the current bond issue to 1.75 percent, saving the district $1.3 million in interest over the life of the loan.
Involved is around $10 million in indebtedness that originally was meant for building a new Ben Franklin elementary school.
However, district Business Manager Jared Cronauer said, since that time the funding has gone toward the East Pike complex including district administrative offices.
The action followed last month’s board acceptance of a refinancing of its Series of 2016 Bonds as General Obligation Bonds, Series A of 2021, by a competitive dual-track process between a bank loan and a bond issue.
At that time, Cuccaro said the refinancing may mean $500,000 in savings over the remaining life of the bond issue, through 2036.
The board authorized district administrators to work with PFM Financial Advisors LLC, bond counsel Dinsmore & Shohl LLC, and district Solicitor Ronald N. Repak to accomplish the refinancing.
East Pike was the focus of three matters brought before the board’s Buildings, Grounds & Transportation Committee.
Committee Chair Terry Kerr said consultant CJL Engineering expected to have at least three options for the board’s Nov. 15 meeting regarding mechanical work required for roof replacement at East Pike.
The board moved separately to approve CJL’s proposal, at a cost of $4,500, to study replacement options for the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems at East Pike.
Additionally, to be used as part of the HVAC study, the board authorized Buchart Horn Engineers to create schematic designs for a possible renovation of the East Pike office area at a cost not to exceed $3,000.
Cronauer also reported that a slight uptick in cyber-charter school enrollment continued as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, to the 50-to-60-student range. He said the district also paid well over $2 million during April, May and June on the district employer’s share of Public School Employees’ Retirement System costs.
IASD is helping out the Indiana County Technology Center after the retirement of a payroll official. Cronauer said district payroll person Shannon George will assist at ICTC on a part-time basis over the next couple weeks, including the training of a new person to handle the technical school’s payroll.
Highlights regarding personnel Monday night also included acceptance with regret of Barbara Peightal’s retirement as junior high school Business, Computer, and Information Technology teacher, effective Jan. 4. The board also approved:
• Employing Peter Woytowish and Jonelle Dongilla as support or mentor teachers at a compensation of $698 per semester or $7.50 per day.
• Appointing Lisa Friedhoff as an elementary literacy grade-level lead teacher.
• Employing Mary Schmotzer and Louella Kegel as paraeducators and Deb Henry and Janette Adamson as custodians.
• Accepting resignations from paraeducator Felicia Vanyo and food service truck driver/custodian David Clawson.
• Granting leaves of absence for three secondary school teachers.
• Taking on Raymond Flack as a long-term substitute teacher at the junior high school through Nov. 2 at a per diem rate of $250.41.
In other business, the board approved:
• Revised district graduation requirements and an associated high school Ready Culminating Project as per graduation requirements under the state’s Act 158.
• Submission of a Statement of Assurances for COVID testing with the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
• Paying no more than $15,000 in musical/play royalty and licensing fees for the 2021-22 school year due to COVID-related issues and hurdles.
• Indiana Area Senior High School participation in a Novice Driver Education Study, a research-based opportunity involving Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
• An agreement with the YMCA of Indiana County to provide lifeguard services at the junior high school.
• An agreement to pay Family Behavioral Resources/AERI an hourly cost of $32.13 to provide behavioral supports.
Also, Board President Walter Schroth announced presentations from the Pennsylvania School Boards Association honoring Cuccaro and School Director Tom Harley for in each case eight years of “service and dedication” on the district’s school board.
Cuccaro was in the school board chamber at East Pike, while Harley was working online and will receive his certificate from the PSBA at a later meeting.
Schroth also announced that Indiana Area High School student Kennedi Kunkle will be attending board meetings as a representative of the high school student government association.