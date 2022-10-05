Indiana Borough Council approved several measures Tuesday night, including one proposed by Police Chief Justin Schawl where the borough will be the lead agency in a bid to get $450,000 or more in state funding for a countywide effort at radio technology and mobile upgrades.
Schawl said there recently was a meeting involving the Indiana County Chiefs of Police Association, as well as the county’s Emergency Management Agency and District Attorney’s office, regarding $135 million being made available by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
Schawl described the effort as a partnership, saying Indiana Borough would be the grantee and other municipalities across the county sub-grantees. He said the borough alone could apply for $87,000 or more.
Council also took two steps Tuesday toward remapping its wards and reducing the number sitting on council.
Two ordinances will be advertised. One reduces the number of wards within the borough from four to two, leaving a pair of largely even wards in place of the current system where one ward had approximately as many residents as the other three wards combined.
The other reduces the number of councilors from the current 12 to eight, four from each of the new wards. In answer to a resident’s question during the public comment portion of the meeting, no current member of council will lose his or her seat, but instead the number will be reduced through attrition, with four extra seats being eliminated with the end of each member’s term.
Three ordinances previously advertised were approved Tuesday night, along with a resolution authorizing the borough’s administration to apply for a Strategic Management Planning Program grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development for technology and equipment upgrades.
The program involves a partnership of HRG, Herbert, Rowland & Grubic Inc., and Downtown Redevelopment Services, to conduct an analysis to determine Indiana’s current and future overall financial condition.
A 95-page document was the result, including recommendations to update a uniform development code; allow smaller single-functional family lots in the borough’s residential districts; allow accessory dwelling Units throughout the borough with a homeowner occupancy requirement; create a zoning overlay district for Downtown Indiana; conduct a parking study; and establish appropriate setback requirements for developments that abut municipally-identified greenways, paved trails and circulation paths throughout the borough.
Council also approved an ordinances that revise parking meter requirements; amend existing property maintenance rules; and adopt the 95-page Strategic Management Planning Program document.
Speaking of parking, borough Manager Nichole Sipos and Parking Coordinator Hank Kukula have been discussing possible changes in the current rule where the meters are enforced until 7 p.m.
It appears that 7 p.m. limit won’t be moved back, but Mayor William B. Simmons suggested that the borough’s parking garage could be used for free parking after 5 p.m.
He also said that some parking spots can be offered for a new company that he said is moving in the near future to Philadelphia Street.
He previously said it would be “the biggest retail business” to come to Philadelphia Street between Sixth and Ninth streets, but he still did not feel he could release further details.
Meanwhile, the dispute between the borough and Heartland Restaurant Group LLC over parking spaces where Heartland wants to locate a Dunkin’ Donuts franchise is still pending before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark, borough Solicitor Patrick Dougherty told council.
Clark is still mulling over Heartland’s appeal of council’s March 8 decision to allow the removal of two parking spaces and the moving of a streetlight on the Philadelphia Street side of the proposed downtown Dunkin’ Donuts location at 518 Philadelphia St. — but reject the removal of two parking spaces along adjacent South Fifth Street.
Also Tuesday, Sipos said another round of street paving will begin Thursday, on Nixon Street between Fourth and 11th streets, and Shryock Avenue between Sixth and Ninth streets.
Sipos also said she met with the engineer and project manager for the forthcoming $1.7 million renovation of the George E. Hood Municipal Building. Pending the obtaining of site plans and permits, Sipos said that project could begin in six months.
Councilman Dr. Ben Ford, who chairs council’s Community Development Committee, said hearings are being planned as the borough approaches completion of a new Comprehensive Plan.
An overhaul of IRMC Park is in the offing, with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Borough officials discussed the concern raised by Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, which said it did not want the permanent closing of the park along North Seventh Avenue between Philadelphia and Water streets.
Councilman Donald Lancaster, who chairs council’s Public Safety Committee, said two eligible candidates remain on the current Civil Service list for police openings in the borough, with the next Civil Service exam to take place on Oct. 22. The deadline for applications for that exam is Oct. 19.
Schawl also addressed the role of Indiana Borough Police Department during last weekend’s IUP Homecoming.
He said there were 140 calls for borough police, compared to 132 last year, 218 in 2019 and 169 in 2018.
He said borough police worked with many partners, from additional officers from Blairsville and Punxsutawney departments, to the offer of warm meals and fellowship offered once again by Summit Church.