Indiana Borough building

Indiana Borough Council approved several measures Tuesday night, including one proposed by Police Chief Justin Schawl where the borough will be the lead agency in a bid to get $450,000 or more in state funding for a countywide effort at radio technology and mobile upgrades.

Schawl said there recently was a meeting involving the Indiana County Chiefs of Police Association, as well as the county’s Emergency Management Agency and District Attorney’s office, regarding $135 million being made available by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.