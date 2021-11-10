Indiana County Community Action Program Inc. plans for a permanent food bank warehouse in White Township have received a $146,250 boost in tax credits through a state Department of Community and Economic Development program.
Gov. Tom Wolf has announced approval of nearly $36 million in Neighborhood Assistance Program tax credits to 220 community revitalization projects across the commonwealth, including $146,250 in Special Priorities Program assistance for ICCAP.
It is the latest assistance to be provided toward the 18,000-square-foot facility ICCAP will utilize at 2131 Shelly Drive, to replace an existing 4,500-square-foot facility along South Sixth Street.
As stated in the project description provided by DCED, “ICCAP is not only the lead designated food provider in the county, but we are also the hub. All food comes to our warehouse and then our partners pick it up there. Without ICCAP, the food supply would be limited; partners would have to pay retailers for their food purchases which most of them could not afford.”
Or, as Indiana County Office of Planning & Development Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr. told the the county board of commissioners in September, “ICCAP has 17 conveniently located food pantries throughout Indiana County that operate on a monthly basis for households or individuals that are in need of food. Additionally, ICCAP offers specific food programs tailored for seniors (and) students, and offers nutritional programs.”
ICCAP also is getting a slice of the county’s $16.3 million American Rescue Plan Act allocation for 2021 toward that facility. As Stauffer told the commissioners, “due to the pandemic and other economic issues, the demand for food has dramatically increased.” He also said the new warehouse is located on the IndiGO bus route.
“The following are the outcome measures for our NAP project,” ICCAP stated in its application:
• New Food Bank Warehouse Purchase/Renovation: Building purchased.
• Pre-construction work completed including any necessary surveys, architectural drawings, etc.
• Immediate rehabilitation work begins.
• Immediate rehabilitation work completed.
As the ICCAP application goes on, “ICCAP begins operating food bank from the new warehouse location. Phase II begins with near/long term renovations. All renovations completed. ICCAP operates with increased capacity and efficiency from fully renovated new warehouse location.”
Also stated are programming measures planned once the new food bank warehouse is complete, including a need for volunteers to deliver food to those without transportation.
Those contributing to the ICCAP effort also include First Commonwealth Bank, InFirst Bank, S&T Bank, Reschini Agency and CNB Bank.
Other projects getting assistance in this round of DCED tax credits include $1,348,722 in Charitable Food Program assistance for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank in Duquesne, which serves Indiana County as well as Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Lawrence, Somerset and Washington counties.