Area lawmakers are providing additional details about two of 330 projects getting a share of what Gov. Tom Wolf termed a historic investment of $90 million, meant to create new recreational opportunities, conserve natural resources, and help revitalize local communities.
Indiana County Conservation District is getting $91,300 toward development of a Canopy Walk in White Township, including construction of pedestrian walkway, boardwalk and stormwater management measures; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
“When completed, the Canopy Walk is going to be a unique regional asset and opportunity to enjoy outdoor recreation and benefit from environmental education,” said state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana. “The project also creates a partnership between the ICCD, the Indiana County Technology Center and the newly constructed Westmoreland County Community College Indiana Education Center.”
ICCD Executive Director Doug Beri said the Canopy Walk will enable the district to provide everyone, regardless of circumstance, access to the outdoors, while educating visitors about the importance of conserving natural resources.
“This (Americans with Disabilities Act)-accessible trail will feature pervious pavement that leads to a raised walkway where users can gain a unique view into the canopies of trees,” Beri said. “In an effort to blend our skilled trades with conservation, carpentry students from the ICTC will construct the raised walkway. This project is an important component in the overall educational programming of our new facility that currently features rain barrels, rain gardens, community gardens, and a demonstration hop farm.”
A second $250,000 grant will support rehabilitation of the existing Westmoreland Heritage Trail, which stretches from the West Penn Trail in Saltsburg, Indiana County, into Westmoreland County to Loyalhanna Township and the Rangos Trailhead in Salem Township.
“With the increased number of people who have taken to the outdoors for recreation as a result of the pandemic, these grants serve as true investments in our communities,” said state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana. “They help attract to our area outdoor enthusiasts who are frequently looking for a new challenge, who in turn tell their friends, which translates into increased benefits for local tourism.”
The grants are administered by the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Community Conservation Partnerships Program. Funding comes from the Keystone Fund, which is generated from a portion of the realty transfer tax; the Environmental Stewardship Fund; the ATV/Snowmobile Fund generated through fees for licenses; and federal monies.
Also announced this week was a $1 million grant to go toward construction of 1.5 miles of the Cambria County portion of the Ghost Town Trail, to help complete a 32-mile loop rail trail in Cambria and Indiana counties.