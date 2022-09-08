White Twp sign 005.jpg

Stock photo of the White Township sign.

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

Area lawmakers are providing additional details about two of 330 projects getting a share of what Gov. Tom Wolf termed a historic investment of $90 million, meant to create new recreational opportunities, conserve natural resources, and help revitalize local communities.

Indiana County Conservation District is getting $91,300 toward development of a Canopy Walk in White Township, including construction of pedestrian walkway, boardwalk and stormwater management measures; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.