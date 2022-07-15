The Indiana County Board of Commissioners approved several actions requested by the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development at the board’s meeting Wednesday morning.
Those actions involved the Peg Run Reservoir, a White Township building being rehabilitated into a new home for the Indiana County Food Bank, Burrell Township Sewer Authority’s Black Lick Sanitary Sewer System, a loan to help a Blairsville gunshop expand, and a sublease of the Indiana County Technology Center in White Township to Westmoreland County Community College.
“The proposed sublease agreement with WCCC is for a term of 25 years,” ICOPD Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer told the commissioners. “(It) runs through June 30, 2047, for 15,100 square feet of space that includes a nursing lab, allied health lab, biology lab, chemistry lab, computer lab, manufacturing lab, classrooms, office space for faculty and staff, student areas, and various supporting spaces.”
WCCC also has campuses in Youngwood, Murrysville, Latrobe, New Kensington and Uniontown, and centers in South Huntingdon and East Huntingdon townships.
“The sublease agreement provides for WCCC to pay Indiana County $8,180 per month or $98,160 per annum over the 25-year term for a total of $2,454,000, plus WCCC’s proportionate share of utilities (and) operational costs, including preventive maintenance and repairs,” Stauffer said. WCCC also will pay the county $155,901.84 for furniture and emergency call boxes.
WCCC in White Township becomes part of what is known as the Indiana County Education & Technology Center.
Stauffer said it “entailed the development of an approximately 26,402-square-foot education and training facility to provide a regional learning facility for local area students, as well as adult learners, that includes the (Indiana County Technology Center), the (Indiana County) Conservation District and a proposed Challenger Learning Center.”
Cavcon Construction Co. of Greensburg is contractor for the project, which cost approximately $6.5 million.
“Funding for the project includes a $4,115,000 (state) Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant, a $350,000 grant through the Appalachian Regional Commission with technical assistance from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, as well as county matching funds via loans provided by First Commonwealth Bank and S&T Bank,” the ICOPD executive director said.
Stauffer said he did not have information on when a ribbon-cutting might take place.
Also Wednesday, the commissioners approved a $100,000 from the Indiana County Revolving Loan Fund for Aim First Firearms LLC and CLS Real Estate Holdings LLC to purchase commercial property in Blairsville for expansion of Aim First’s full-service retail firearms store.
ICOPD Deputy Director for Economic Development Angela Campisano said the interest rate is fixed at 3 percent with six months of interest only and a 180-month term. She said RLF funds will be leveraged by funds from Marion Center Bank and owner contribution.
ICOPD Assistant Director LuAnn Zak detailed several of the agency’s proposals, including two resolutions involving the Indiana County Community Action Program and the Indiana County Food Bank Warehouse Rehabilitation project, and two resolutions involving the Burrell Township Sewer Authority, which owns and operates the Black Lick Sanitary Sewer System.
All four involve competitive Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus or CDBG-CV funding.
For Burrell Township, one resolution is an application to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for up to $500,000 for assistance with activities that would eliminate direct raw sewage discharge that could contaminate clean and potable water supplies.
The other for the Black Lick plant brings the county and Burrell Township Sewer Authority into an agreement to undertake inflow/infiltration activities for the Black Lick sewage collection system and improvements at the Volk pumping station.
As for the food bank to be located at 2131 Shelly Drive, White Township, one resolution authorizes an application to the state DCED for up to $500,000, to deal with “increased food assistance needs for county residents due to COVID-19 impacts,” while the other involves a financial package “comprised of multiple funding sources including, but not limited to, county CDBG entitlement and competitive CDBG-CV contracts.”
ICOPD Deputy Director for Community Development & Housing presented the commissioners with a change order request that would deduct $17,793 from the contract with Charles J. Merlo Inc. for the Peg Run Reservoir Improvements Project.
It was the third change order approved for the Merlo contract, revising that pact downward to $343,715.13.