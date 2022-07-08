Tenth-graders at Indiana County Technology Center earned first place in the video category of Professional Recyclers of Pennsylvania’s 2022 Earth Week Poster and Video Contest.
Under the direction of digital communications instructor Melaney Brubaker, students Dakota Robinson, Lydia Bishop, Easton Cook and Garrett Greene composed the video “The Impact of Us.”
The students were among those honored Thursday by Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Waste, Air, Radiation and Remediation Deputy Secretary Krishnan Ramamurthy and Professional Recyclers of Pennsylvania Executive Director Jennifer Summers at a ceremony in Harrisburg.
“Seeing young people creatively showcase their commitments to the environment shows that future generations are prioritizing sustainable lifestyles, and we all should continue to support these young environmentalists and their efforts,” Ramamurthy said.
The contest is part of PROP’s School Recycling Study in which PROP members collaborate with DEP to help school leaders manage recycling programs in both fiscally and environmentally sound ways. Annually, DEP supports PROP with average grant funding of about $250,000, made possible by the commonwealth’s Recycling Fund, which receives $2 for every ton of municipal solid waste entering a Pennsylvania landfill or resource-recovery facility.
“In the 34 years since recycling began in earnest across the commonwealth, Pennsylvania has become a nationwide model for the recycling marketplace, contributing over $22 billion to Pennsylvania’s gross state product,” Summers said. “Pennsylvania leaders recognize the need to refocus efforts on education. Only through recycling right can we simultaneously protect our resources and support jobs in the recycling industry.”
There were 12 winning posters and three winning videos. The other videos came from Montgomery and Allegheny counties, while the posters came from schools in Allegheny, Blair, Cambria, Erie, Lycoming, Somerset and Westmoreland counties.
The posters will be used in a calendar template provided electronically to schools, DEP and members of the public for download and print, while the ICTC video will be posted on the PROP website, and can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/embed/QNkMlCH_HuU? feature=oembed.