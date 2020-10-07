The Indiana Fire Association has begun mailing letters to the community asking for donations as part of its annual fund drive. The fire department responded last year to 583 calls, and during quarantine this year provided a number of birthday drive-by parades for residents of all ages. Fire officials said that if every household contributed $50, the department could reach its goal. Pictured, from left, are IFA firefighters Jason Snyder, Bitty Miller and Matt Martin.
