Indiana Borough residents may see a half-mill real estate tax increase in 2023, borough Manager Nichole Sipos told Indiana Borough Council at its work session Tuesday night.
That would raise the millage from the current 6.022 to 6.522.
As broken down in the tax ordinance for this year, 5.662 mills are levied and assessed for general purposes, 0.136 mills are levied and assessed for the Indiana Free Library, 0.189 mills would be levied and assessed for Indiana Fire Association, and 0.035 mills would be levied and assessed for shade trees along borough streets.
Sipos said inflation and personnel costs as included in existing contracts are factors in that possible increase, which likely would be discussed with other budget matters at a work session next month.
The work session Tuesday night was largely turned over to brainstorming about what should be done in terms of improvements to IRMC Park, but American Rescue Plan Act funding from Indiana County also was discussed.
Specifically, $37,825 to help cover the cost of the Nixon Avenue stormwater project.
It’s 21 percent of the total project cost, $175,000, and a lot less than what the borough hoped to get from Indiana County’s $16,330,195 ARP allocation.
“The remaining $137,175 is being budgeted for in the 2023 budget and will be paid via our stormwater line item,” said Kyle Mudry, the borough’s communications and grants coordinator.
It is similar to what the county recently awarded Blacklick and Rayne townships.
For a storm drain replacement, Blacklick Township sought $60,000 and received $22,500, while for Water Renovation Project No. 20 roadway repairs, Rayne Township sought $328,487 and is getting $69,803.49.
The borough received $1,418,183 in American Rescue Plan funds directly from Washington. According to figures assembled for Tuesday’s work session, $1,399,193 has been allocated and $18,990 remains.
Included in that allocation is $50,000 not yet used for IRMC Park. Some of it could be used for renovations that may extend from Philadelphia Street up North Seventh to Water Street — and perhaps even across Water Street and up Vinegar Hill.
“There are a lot of possibilities, there are a lot of probabilities,” said Kay Smith, a self-styled community activist and a co-owner of 701 Philadelphia St. where Gatti Pharmacy once was located.
She would be regarded as a stakeholder, as a property owner alongside North Seventh Street, along with Indiana Regional Medical Center, which bought naming rights to the park, and such entities as the Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home at 36 N. Seventh St.
Council Community Development Chair Dr. Ben Ford suggested that there was a “once in a generational opportunity” to upgrade IRMC Park.
“It think it is really important to pull in all the players,” Sipos said.
“It would be lovely to have something that brings people there a lot,” Councilman Gerald Smith said, suggesting it could be a draw even when not in use for such venues as Third Thursdays and the It’s A Wonderful Life parade.
The final Third Thursday event is slated for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
In other matters Tuesday night, it was announced that a long-time lawsuit against the borough had been withdrawn, with the sale of property along the 900 block of Oakland Avenue that borough planners had approved for apartments but neighbors challenged in Indiana County Common Pleas Court.
Borough officials said the dispute dated approximately a decade.
Also, Mayor William B. Simmons announced that trick-or-treat will take place on Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Police Chief Justin Schawl provided some safety suggestions for those heading out on Halloween,
“An adult should always accompany kids while they go out for trick-or-treating,” the chief said. He said the children “should never go inside a stranger’s house, even for a minute.”
He said children should “walk, not run, and stay on sidewalks and not on the street,” that parents and guardians should have a flashlight with them, and that “motorists (should) drive slowly and cautiously” and “be extra careful when entering and exiting driveways.”
Also, the chief urged parents and guardians, “inspect all candy before it’s consumed.”