While much of Monday’s Indiana Area School District board of directors’ meeting was taken up with public comment about the state’s mask mandate, and a majority of speakers questioning actions here and in Harrisburg, several business matters also rose to the fore.
With Board President Walter Schroth entering the only negative vote, the board accepted a refinancing of its Series of 2016 Bonds as General Obligation Bonds, Series A of 2021, by a competitive dual-track process between a bank loan and a bond issue.
While a savings target of $200,000 exists, Audit & Finance Committee Chair and Board Vice President Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro said the refinancing may mean $500,000 in savings over the remaining life of the bond issue, through 2036.
The board authorized district administrators to work with PFM Financial Advisors LLC, bond counsel Dinsmore & Shohl LLC, and district Solicitor Ronald N. Repak to accomplish the refinancing.
The board also voted, with Schroth joining his colleagues, to authorize the district administration to adjust debt payments for the 2016 Bonds in the amount of $325,887.50 from the Capital Projects Fund to the district’s General Fund.
The board also approved the proposal from Buchart Horn Architects, at a cost not to exceed $11,500, for ongoing work on proposed elementary school reconfiguration options.
It approved an agreement with UGI Energy Services LLC for natural gas for the period from Sept. 1, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2025, as part of a consortium of more than 50 school districts working with the Homestead-based Allegheny Intermediate Unit 3.
Business Manager Jared Cronauer said the price for natural gas will be slightly down from the existing agreement, which is in effect through the end of August 2022.
Before all those actions, the public comment period featured 10 speakers regarding the mask mandate. The first speaker, Christopher Serajian, father of two youngsters in the district, said masks should be the parents’ decision, and wondered what the school board was doing behind closed doors during executive session.
Then came Tammy Curry, speaking through a remote connection, who thanked Repak, Superintendent Michael Vuckovich and the board for their commitment, and suggested that “criticism and hate” over the issue “is being launched at the wrong people.”
So did Repak, who said Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration “put us in an untenable position with its recent mandate,” and Schroth, who said the mandate left IASD officials’ hands tied.
“The fight is not with us,” the board president said. “It is no longer our choice as to what happens here.”
All the other speakers were in the East Pike school gymnasium where the board was meeting.
“Please do not be lulled into a state of ignorance” by Wolf, state government and the teachers’ unions, said Jamie Okopal, a health professional for more than two decades and mother of two boys in the district.
Michael Minnick, an educator himself but father of three boys in district schools, said “our community is clearly divided.”
Patrick Bontke said he was concerned that what was said Monday night “is going to be swept under the rug.” He also believed masks did more harm than good and “the children are not superspreaders of this.”
Josie Cunningham, who was a teacher at the junior high school 20 years ago when the 9/11 attacks occurred, commended the school board for what it had to do during the summer.
She also said the mask issue, as well as other aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic, is a national security issue.
Tammy Garzarelli, who has two children in the high school, called the mask requirement “a crime against humanity” because “nanoparticles can go through any mask” and that the Pennsylvania Department of Health “is aware masks won’t help.”
Garzarelli also said “school is supposed to be here to educate our kids, not to indoctrinate them.”
Jeanne Gelormino and Elizabeth Brownlee both wondered what the school district was doing with funding provided to cope with COVID-19 needs.
Gelormino also said Wolf has no authority as he had previously to deal with COVID-related emergencies, and would only have three weeks if he did declare a new emergency, referring to the constitutional amendment passed in the spring primary.
Brownlee questioned the lack of air conditioning and circulating air in classrooms.
The public comments continued after the board went through its agenda. Laura Kunkle said masks are unsafe for youngsters when they’re out conducting exercise, and Joe Ferraro suggested that obesity is a bigger problem than COVID-19.
He also suggested to the board, “you want to believe that all this is going to go away.”
In other business Monday, the board accepted:
• Employing Emily Hixson, Erin Snyder, Leigh Heindenthal, Katie Reed, Heather Walton, Mallory Kupchella, Andrew Weaver, Carrie Schneider, Alicia Clark and Lisa Freidhoff as support or mentor teachers at $698 per semester.
• Sarah Bond, Joy Dress, Faith Newman, Tracy Buterbaugh, James Dykun, Heather Walton, Jan Brocious, Candice Lockard, Peter Woytowish, Larry Cadile, Kristy Manning and Jamie Edmonds as extra duty/extra pay computer mediated instructors.
• Jason Rummel to oversee junior high music vocal groups; Aleah Kessel to direct the junior high dramatics show; Matt McKelvy as girls’ soccer head coach and Mike McKelvy as boys’ soccer assistant coach.
• Kathryn Gaudreau as a long-term substitute teacher at the junior high school and Nicole Goodski as a long-term substitute health and physical education teacher at the senior high school.
• A letter of resignation from para-educator William Jones, and the hiring of para-educators Chaya Matos, Felecia Vanyo and Megan Ruffner.
The board approved:
• An agreement with the Reschini Group to produce required 2021 IRS forms for Affordable Care Act reporting at an estimated cost of $2,500.
• Sabrina Backer as IASD’s candidate for president of the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, as well as Allison Mathis who is unopposed for PSBA vice president and Richard Frerichs, William LaCoff and Nathan Mains who are unopposed for trustees on PSBA’s Insurance Trust Board.
• A contract with Catapult Learning LLC for services for nonpublic schools that will be covered by federal Title funds.
• Attendance by music teacher Julianne Laird at “The Mystery of Nell Cropsey” Oct. 29-30 in Elizabeth City, N.C., with the only cost to the district being $238.50 for a substitute teacher.