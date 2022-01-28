Indiana Area School District’s board of directors will hold a special virtual meeting Monday at 5 p.m. to deal with a revised district Health & Safety Plan.
It is the only item on the agenda as posted Thursday on the iasd.cc website, which provides a link to access the meeting.
The IASD board approved a Health & Safety Plan on July 12, 2021. It was revised on July 26 and again on Dec. 20, both 2021.
The board’s outreach committee is scheduled to meet in another virtual session following the special board meeting. No agenda was available for that meeting as of Thursday afternoon.
The board has scheduled its next regular meeting, an in-person session for general purposes, on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.