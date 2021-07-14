Affiliation agreements with Indiana University of Pennsylvania and the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown were among actions approved Monday night by the Indiana Area School District’s board of directors.
The board also voted to hire David Bright as assistant supervisor of buildings and grounds and Angela Frontino as learning support teacher, and to renew the contract for Gregory Lezanic to serve as the district’s athletic director.
That contract includes $25,000 in compensation for Lezanic during the 2021-22 school year. His role as stated in that contract will average 25-29 hours per week with day and evening responsibilities, but with reduced hours in months when school is not in session.
Lezanic’s contract also notes that the athletic director will be neither a member of or a party to either the district’s Act 93 administrator agreement, nor the district’s agreement with the Indiana Area Education Association.
The Act 93 agreement approved for Bright includes an annual salary of $60,000, while Frontino would be hired effective Aug. 23 at an annual salary in Step 2, Instructional 1 categories of the district’s collective bargaining agreement with the IAEA.
For both Bright and Frontino hiring is pending receipt of updated clearances and clear Act 168 forms, the latter referring to state requirements meant to provide an additional level of scrutiny of prospective employees who are hired to work with children in schools.
Both affiliation agreements with IUP and UPJ cover field practice, pre-clinical and student teaching for a period of five years.
Included in both are duties and responsibilities that include the procuring of professional liability insurance by each institution, providing $1 million per claim, though the UPJ agreement also provides for “an aggregate of $3 million per occurrence.”
Other actions by the school board Monday night included approval of a donation of approximately 125 to 150 cut field stones, 24 inches wide and 18 inches tall, from Nathan Kovalchick for the Ben Franklin Outdoor Classroom project.
Also approved were event staff and pay rates for the 2021-22 school year, as well as rates for district athletic officials and admission rates for athletic events.
Academic/Extracurricular Committee Chair Tom Harley said the rates are the same as they were for last year, including $5 at the gate for varsity football, $1 for pre-game student football ticket sales, $2 for student tickets to other sports, and $5 for adult tickets to varsity basketball games and $4 for adult tickets to varsity wrestling, volleyball and soccer contests.
In her report to the board as liaison to ARIN Intermediate Unit 28, School Director Barb Barker said Dr. Brigette Matson has assumed the position of executive director there, succeeding the retiring James Wagner. Board President Walter Schroth told Barker to “please invite her” to a future school board meeting.