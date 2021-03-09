The Indiana Area school board approved changes to the school calendar for 2021-22 that sets the first day for teachers on Aug. 24; the first day of classes for students on Aug. 31; the final class day for students on June 2, 2022; and the final day of work for teachers on June 3, 2022.
The calendar would designate Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 18, 2022, as an Act 80 day instead of Feb. 4, if approved by the state Department of Education.
The calendar process appears to be moving in reverse of the usual annual process. Traditionally, Indiana County Technology Center sets an academic year calendar and asks the seven participating districts to follow the same. But board member Thomas Harley said several districts have already agreed on the same calendar.
“ICTC hasn’t finalized a calendar, but five of the seven schools are starting on the day we’re starting on and we are hoping ICTC will stick to our dates,” Harley said.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a cooperative agreement with Indiana University of Pennsylvania for literacy support services for elementary students from June 7 to 25, provided by the Speech-Language Pathological Services department at IUP at a cost of $1,421. Board members Ute Lowery and Tamara Leeper, who work at the IUP offices connected with the program, abstained from the vote.
• Approved an agreement with IUP to provide as many as 12 literacy graduate assistants to assist in the schools during the 2021-22 school year at a cost of no more than $180,000.
• Approved a partnership with the Center for Safe Schools, a Camp Hill, Dauphin County-based bullying prevention program, to perform a school safety and climate assessment at an unspecified fee to be paid from a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
• Authorizes the administration to seek an SEL Impact Grant to cover the unspecified costs of online coaching and in-person consultation plus $4,000 for support project activities.
“The American Association of School Administrators is issuing six grants throughout the country of $45,000 to focus on social and emotional learning projects or initiatives, and what comes along with that is additional coaching from nationwide experts,” Vuckovich told the board. “We thought we would put our name in for consideration.”
• Directed Superintendent Michael Vuckovich to seek retroactive approval by the state Department of Education to cancel three designated Act 80 professional development days that had been set for August 2020 and to use Aug. 31, 2021, as an in-service day.
• Approved revisions to the art curriculum for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.
• Voted to terminate a housekeeper effective Feb. 24 and to advertise the vacancy for job applications. The board withheld the worker’s name.
• Hired Allison Smith as a long-term substitute elementary school teacher retroactive to Feb. 26 through the end of the school year at a pay rate of $247.93 a day.
• Hired William Jones as a paraeducator beginning today at $12 an hour, subject to a 90-day probation period.
• Formally and with gratitude accepted a donation of $5,000 earmarked for an upgrade of the junior high school auditorium sound system from former district teacher and administrator Jill Earman.
• Approved the purchase of 85 wireless access points under a five-year license plan at a cost of $34,531.25 from ePlus Technology. A federal erate grant will cover 60 percent ($20,718,75) of the cost; the remainder would be paid from district funds.
The equipment would be used in the district’s six schools to bolster internet access in areas where the construction of the buildings hampers online access, said Business Manager Jared Cronauer.
“The buildings are older and the signal has difficulty getting through,” Vuckovich said. “These will help to improve service.”
• Voted to continue to pay a commission of $5.60 for each tax bill paid to the municipal tax collectors of Indiana and Shelocta boroughs and White and Armstrong townships for 2022 through 2026; to add an annual bonus of $500 to the compensation for the Shelocta tax collector as an incentive to attract candidates to run for the office; and to continue paying $2,500 annually to help defray office costs for the Indiana tax collector.
• Reported that an executive session held before the meeting included discussion of personnel moves presented for a vote and a review of applications for the supervisor of buildings and grounds. Current Supervisor Greg Trout plans to retire following the school year.
• Welcomed senior John “Jack” Fischer as the new student delegate to the board of directors. Fischer, a member of the golf and basketball teams, student government association and IHS Leadership, would have a voice in board deliberations but not be entitled to a vote on district business.
• Heard from Solicitor Ron Repak that he and his colleagues at Beard Legal Group, Altoona, plan to develop insurance waiver documents that would be needed for Indiana Area and other districts to potentially hold graduations, proms and other events that were cancelled because of the pandemic a year ago.
“We want to make sure we can cover these events … not saying you have to, but if that is your choice, we want to make that available to all the districts we represent,” Repak said.
All of these items before the board were approved on votes of 9 to 0.