Indiana, PA (15701)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.