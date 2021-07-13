By a 5-4 vote Monday night, Indiana Area School District’s board of directors voted to amend a health and safety plan required by the Pennsylvania Department of Health to in turn require masks “for all persons at all times” in district buildings.
School Director Cinda Brode moved to make that amendment in a plan that aims to have schools open for classes five days per week in the fall. She said she wanted to err on the side of caution.
School Director Tamie Blank seconded that motion. Academic/Extracurricular Committee Chairman Tom Harley did not think it was necessary.
Calling Brode’s motion “premature” and a “worst case scenario,” Harley said, “I fully expect (the plan) will be amended several times between now and the fall.”
Board Vice President Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro agreed, and said the district did not have a serious problem, “yet.”
Board President Walter Schroth said he did not believe he would support the amendment.
There were parents and educators on both sides of the debate, which began with an extended committee meeting that ran from 5:30 p.m. past the usual 7 p.m. start time for the voting meeting, and was followed by an executive session lasting until 8:45 p.m.
“You want to force masks on us, but you are not wearing any,” Katie Harbosky said. She feared youngsters may face discrimination for not wearing masks.
Lisa Price, an Indiana University of Pennsylvania professor with two children under age 12, said the requirement to have children wear masks contributed to the success in tackling the pandemic.
However, now, she said, “hospitalization in (ages) 12-17 is increasing.”
She also quoted statistics showing only 33.58 percent of the population of Indiana County, or 28,795 people, have been fully vaccinated, while 36.53 percent or 31,326 people have received at least one dose of vaccine.
Those statistics, from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, can be found on vaccine tracker sites, including that maintained by Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Jamie Boyer, another parent, said “life in Indiana County is essentially back to normal,” and while he is “not anti-vax,” he questions the need for vaccination.
Jamie Okopal, who cited over 25 years in the health field, said being vaccinated does not equal being immune. She also said her child had headaches because of prolonged wearing of masks.
On the other hand, Betsy Sarneso, a mother as well as an Indiana borough councilwoman and assistant director of IUP’s Center for Multicultural Student Leadership, said she’s vaccinated — and wears a mask.
She said she was pleased to hear that masks would be required by the Indiana Art Association at an upcoming arts camp.
In the end, it was Cuccaro, Harley, Schroth and School Director Terry Kerr voting no on the amendment, while Brode, Blank, and school directors Ute Lowery, Tamara Leeper and Barbara Barker voting yes.
Subsequently, that also was the lineup on the 5-4 vote approving the plan, which has to be turned in to the Department of Health by July 30.
Superintendent Michael Vuckovich wanted to make clear in his comments that the school district does not arbitrarily decide who gets quarantined. He said nurses respond to a questionnaire from the Department of Health, which then makes the decision.
“The ugliness of this pandemic has put the schools in the middle,” Vuckovich said.
The debate did not end with the vote. During public comments toward the end of the meeting, some parents questioned why the district hadn’t surveyed residents about the plan.
“We were surveyed all last year on multiple issues,” said Deanna Gray, parent of youngsters in third and seventh grades. “Parents should have some input.”
A mother of three, Christina Boyer, said, “It is really important to get the pulse of the district.”
Kristine Peak, who has a child entering kindergarten this fall, also thought parents should be asked.
Josie Cunningham, another resident in attendance Monday night, said cooler heads need to prevail, and citing that low rate of full vaccinations in the county, said, “it is always better to be safe than sorry.”
But Shannon Blews, mother of two boys in the high school and junior high school, said what the board did Monday night was “a very early decision at a time when it is not necessary.”
The meeting ran for about another hour after the vote on the health and safety plan.