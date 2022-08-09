Indiana Area School District’s board of directors tackled a wide variety of topics Monday night, including mental and physical health matters and a change in the Pennsylvania School Code regarding home-schoolers and the Indiana County Technology Center.
Solicitor Ronald N. Repak told the board of the change, which reads in part, “beginning with the 2023-24 school year ... the school district of residence shall develop policies and procedures ... to permit a home education student to participate in a career and technical education program on the same basis as other students enrolled in the school district.”
Among the conditions, according to the school code, the child must meet “the eligibility criteria or their equivalent for participation ... that apply to students enrolled full time in the school district” in order to attend ICTC.
Meanwhile, the board voted to make no change in the Health & Safety Plan.
Because the district receives federal Title I-A funds, Superintendent Michael J. Vuckovich said, it is required by the Pennsylvania Department of Education to review the plan and make updates as necessary every six months.
Efforts to cope with COVID-19 also led to federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. Actions approved by the board utilizing ESSER include:
• A $20,072.77 agreement with Amplify Education Inc.
• A $16,580 agreement with ECRI/Catapult Learning for professional development
• A $15,719 agreement with Spring Math
• A contract with the National Center on Education and the Economy
Among its other actions Monday night, the school board authorized district administrators to apply for two Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency grants, each for $141,000, one going toward mental health needs, the other toward physical safety needs. Concern over mental health prompted the district to schedule a symposium Wednesday night, for which 70 people have registered, at the senior high school.
Vuckovich said the district is working with the Community Guidance Center, The Open Door, the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, and the Alice Paul House.
“The need to address mental health is a topic that has become more and more evident over the past several months due to the numerous tragic events across the country,” Vuckovich said on the iasd.cc website and reiterated Monday night. “Through this event, we hope to create an opportunity to come together as a community to make families aware of the resources that are available, as well as raise awareness of the signs parents/guardians should recognize so that they can intervene quickly if a loved one might need help.”
Registrations will be taken up until noon today. The event will begin at 6 and is expected to run for approximately 90 minutes.
The superintendent said he hoped the discussion will continue afterward.
Indiana Area schools will begin fall classes on Aug. 24. The board approved a transportation schedule for the coming school year.
Transportation & Safety Coordinator Michael Travis told the board that adjustments in the bus schedule will mean an end to shuttles going to multiple schools and 15 to 20 additional instructional minutes each day for elementary students. Routes and stops are unchanged, but each bus will go just to one particular school. Travis said it generally should shorten the time students spend on the buses.
No changes are seen for junior high school and senior high school buses.
The board also approved working with Indiana University of Pennsylvania to secure a National Science Foundation-Noyce Grant. Vuckovich said the funding would helpd create a pipeline for STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) teaches.
• Involvement by the administration in a participatory action research program with Dr. Kristi Krasta, a counselor and education Advocate at Effectively Affective Counseling Center LLC in Indiana, and Dr. Matthew Nice, an assistant professor with the Department of Counseling at IUP
• Revisions to the district’s Attendance, Behavioral Guidelines and Discipline Policy Handbook and the purchase of 1,800 copies of that handbook at a cost of $5,040
• An addendum to an agreement with Pressley Ridge
• A revised three-year agreement with BSN Sports, which handles an online “Sideline Sports” apparel page on the district website
District officials also announced Monday night that, due to a generous donor, Indiana Area School District will provide a free shirt to every student and staff member as part of a school-wide positive behavior effort.
Each shirt will have “Indiana” on the front and “We are better together” on the back.
Those interested in ordering a free shirt for each of their children is asked to complete a brief survey found on the iasd.cc website by the close of business on Aug. 19.