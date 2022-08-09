indiana high school totem sign

Indiana Area School District’s board of directors tackled a wide variety of topics Monday night, including mental and physical health matters and a change in the Pennsylvania School Code regarding home-schoolers and the Indiana County Technology Center.

Solicitor Ronald N. Repak told the board of the change, which reads in part, “beginning with the 2023-24 school year ... the school district of residence shall develop policies and procedures ... to permit a home education student to participate in a career and technical education program on the same basis as other students enrolled in the school district.”