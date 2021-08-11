Personnel matters were on Monday’s agenda for Indiana Area School District’s board of directors.
Five teachers were hired, including three for elementary education:
• Laura Lamont, Step 3 and Instructional Masters-plus-30 credits level, at a salary of $79,282.
• Christina Gromley, Step 1 and Instructional Masters level, at a salary of $69,560.
• Monica DeLoreto, Step 1 and Instructional Level 1, at a salary of $51,752.
Also hired were:
• Natalie Deck as a synchronous learning teacher, at a Step 2, Instructional Level 1, salary of $55,237.
• Helena Dadson as a learning support teacher, at a Step 1, Instructional Level 1, salary of $51,752.
Additionally, Leighann Dominick was taken on as a long-term substitute teacher at the senior high school, at a per diem rate of $267.28 during the 2021-22 school year.
Also, Deborah Smith was hired as a summer learning camp tutor at $30 per hour, and Laura Lansberry, Elizabeth Woods and Heather Redinger were named summer camp teachers at their per diem hourly rates.
Extra duty/extra pay assignments also were approved for various coaches:
Steven Cochran was named track head coach ($7,229), with Bill Warcyk, Matthew Daymut, George Caroff, Lisa Kinter, Jeff Duffee, Candice Lockard and Scott Mossgrove as assistants (all at $3,062 each).
William Thompson was named baseball head coach ($7,229), with Dan Petroff and Dennis Schultz as assistants ($3,062 each).
Brandon Scardina was named girls’ soccer assistant coach ($2,744). For tennis Philip Palko was named head coach ($6,128) and Nick Buckshaw assistant ($2,322).
For girls’ softball Harold Wilson was named head coach ($7,229) and Holly Myers assistant ($3,062). For girls’ volleyball Dana Kundla was named an assistant coach ($2,322).
The board also revisited an ongoing problem, tax bills from former collector Pennsylvania Municipal Services, covering a taxpayer’s bills for earned income levies in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2011.
PAMS later was replaced by Berkheimer, earned income tax collector for the Indiana Tax Collection District. Board President Walter Schroth said PAMS did a poor job of collecting taxes.
“They’re still trying to come back and suck some blood out of us,” Schroth said.
A list of all taxpayers still covered by past bills may be available next month.
“Whatever we have to do to make it stop for all taxpayers, I am for it,” school director Tom Harley said.
Other matters approved Monday included:
• A new three-year contract with Renda Broadcasting for exclusive media and broadcasting rights to football, basketball, wrestling, baseball and softball, and non-exclusive rights for other sports and events.
• Attendance by school directors Cinda Brode and Tamara Leeper at the 2021 Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators-Pennsylvania School Boards Association leadership conference, Sept. 27-29 in the Poconos.
• A five-year subscription for Core Knowledge Language Arts expenditures using federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds at an estimated cost of $190,000, an amount district officials said would be a savings of $25,000 to $50,000.
• An agreement with Link-It’s data warehousing at an estimated cost of $23,000.
• A $3,000 Whole Kids Foundation grant that would be used for the Ben Franklin Outdoor Education/Garden.