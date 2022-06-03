Elizabeth Woods, the Indiana Area School District’s K-12 Gifted Support coordinator, has been selected as a finalist for the 2022 Computer Science for All Pennsylvania (CSforAllPA) Exemplary Educator Award.
The recognition is given to three K-12 computer science (CS) educators who are considered outstanding for their efforts to expand CS learning for all.
“We are pleased to recognize Elizabeth Woods for her important contributions to expanding CS learning for all students,” said Sara Frey, state lead of the CSinPA Initiative at PaTTAN. “Elizabeth has been selected as a finalist for her dedication to expanding CS for all students, not just students on her caseload.”
Woods received her Masters in Elementary Education from the University of Pittsburgh. In her current role as a K-12 Gifted Support coordinator, Woods provided CS instruction to students who receive enrichment in Science Technology and Engineering Education as part of gifted individualized education plan (GIEP) services.
She has made it a mission to engage all learners in CS and supports the implementation of CS instruction Pre K-5 using programs like Code.org CS Fundamentals, Scratch, Tynker, and Khan Academy. Woods presented at the 2021 CSforAllPA Summit. She has gone above and beyond her “expected” role.
The award will be presented June 22-23 at the 2022 CSforAllPA Summit hosted by the Pennsylvania Training and Technical Assistance Network (PaTTAN) in Harrisburg. The winner of the award will be presented by the Pennsylvania Department of Education Bureau Director of Special Educator at the CSforAllPA Exemplary Finalist Panel.
All are welcome to attend the summit. Registration is free via the PaTTAN website.
The application for the 2023 CSforAllPA Exemplary Educator Award will open in December 2022. Applications will be available on the PaTTAN website.