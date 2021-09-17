On the eve of his last day in office, Indiana Borough officially started the search for a successor to borough Manager C. Michael Foote.
In a posting on its website, the borough is seeking candidates “who can lead with a well-articulated vision, strong leadership, motivation and encouragement, and a desire to accomplish goals in a team setting.”
Foote’s resignation was announced last week, and is effective today.
No reason was given and Foote has declined comment about his departure.
For his successor, the borough is requiring “a minimum of a bachelor’s degree in public administration or related field and experience within a municipal government structure,” adding “excellent communication and interpersonal skills, and high personal integrity and ethical behavior are a must.”
The borough said a review process will commence Oct. 4, and materials of interest will be accepted from candidates until the position is filled.
Interested candidates can write to Indiana Borough, Attention: Manager Search Committee, 80 N. Eighth St., Indiana, PA 15701, and send relevant materials there or by email to contact -us@indianaboro.com.
The winning candidate will oversee a borough with an annual budget of more than $10 million and report to its 12-member council.
“The manager is responsible for the administration of the budget and finances and directs the work force of the Borough Administrative Office and the operational departments, including Planning; Code Enforcement; and, Public Works, which includes the Street Department, Waste Water Treatment Plant, and grounds and facility maintenance,” the ad goes on.
“The Borough has good departmental leadership and good employees,” Mayor Joseph Trimarchi said in a recent Facebook message to the Gazette. Borough Council President Dr. Peter Broad has met with department heads to review budget issues, as Indiana prepares to put together a spending plan for 2022.
“The manager is the key to efficient and effective delivery of municipal services and will facilitate strategic plans, both short and long term,” the borough’s posting goes on. “Important considerations include knowledge/experience in a municipal government setting; finance and budgeting; computer skills; human resource functions; staff management and supervision of municipal operations; public works; code enforcement; planning and economic development; parks; grant administration; and overall service delivery.”
In the home of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, the borough said it will give “additional consideration ... to candidates who display a commitment to continuous learning and professional growth and the desire and ability to lead the Borough in a positive direction by overseeing a multitude of projects in an effort to enhance the community.”
Also, the borough expects the successful candidate will become a resident of the Indiana community. It pledges a salary “commensurate with qualifications and experience,” and that “excellent benefits are provided.”