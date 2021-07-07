How should Indiana make use of $1,378,179.52 in American Rescue Plan funding?
A moving target faces borough officials as they tackle federal funds that will come in two halves, with $689,089.76 in a first payment just received by the borough on June 29, and the same amount coming next summer.
“The guidelines are not final,” new borough Solicitor Patrick Dougherty said. “The guidance is still ongoing. What we think we could do, could change.”
Still, despite that, borough Manager C. Michael Foote said, the borough needs to make a commitment to projects that have to begin by 2024 and be completed by 2026.
And the borough manager said it would be reasonable to have a plan in place “by the end of the year.”
Borough officials see the funds covering infrastructure needs.
“This is not enough money to revolutionize what we are doing,” Council President Dr. Peter Broad said during a discussion at Tuesday’s council agenda prep session.
Mayor Joseph Trimarchi agreed, suggesting “lesser, more passive type things,” such as ways to retain stormwater.
One thing appears for sure, Dougherty said: “Stormwater would be covered.”
“Stormwater is a key area of concern for our citizens,” Foote said.
“We should have a public meeting, sooner rather than later,” Council Community Development Chairman Ben Ford said. “I would like to get that input up front.”
Councilwoman Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor said September probably is a better time for such a public meeting. Council Public Safety Committee Chairman Donald Lancaster agreed, saying it should be set for sometime after Labor Day.
Public input also could come in the form of polling online. Ford said there could be a list to consider, as well as an open-ended question.
Sunhachawi-Taylor said she agreed with two colleagues, Councilwoman Kaycee Newell and Council Administration Committee Chairman Sean McDaniel, that the shorter any poll is, the better.
The borough manager said the vision has to involve council, the public and borough staff.
“I think we are well prepared to go through the process, at least at the staff level,” Foote said.
The staff is busy on other fronts, too. Foote said after the meeting the idea of making council chambers Zoom-friendly was still in play, with the question being how to invest the dollars needed to wire chambers for internet broadcasting.
Police Chief Justin Schawl said a $14,000 portion of some $40,000 in funds from the U.S. Department of Justice will go toward that project.
Dougherty sat in on his first meeting as successor to Neva Stotler. He also took part in his first executive session afterward on personnel issues.
Personnel issues were on display outside the municipal building, again, as members of Utility Workers Union of America Local 580 and supporters conducted an informational picket line along Eighth Street.
As they said last month, they’re protesting the lack of a contract for more than a year and a half. Union officials also said there haven’t been any talks since the June 22 council meeting.
After that meeting, Foote said bargaining “is a process” and the borough would continue to follow that process.
Tuesday night there were other financial issues. Foote said a public hearing will take place at 6:30 p.m. July 20, preceding this month’s agenda session of council, where Indiana County and the borough will take public input regarding the 2021 federal Community Development Block Grant of $201,286 — approximately $166,000 after administrative line items — that likely again could go toward stormwater and other infrastructure matters.
On behalf of Council’s Public Works Committee, Councilwoman Sara Steelman told her colleagues that the borough received two bids for the 2021 paving project, and found that East American Inc. of Indiana had the low bid of $152,753.02.
“Since the project bid was under budget,” Steelman said, “the borough will be negotiating a change order” for work slated for 13th Street between Water Street and Oakland Avenue.
The motion passed on a voice vote, with all nine members on hand voting yes.
Absent were Council Vice President and Public Works Chairman Gerald Smith and Councilors Jonathon Warnock and Betsy Sarneso, though Sarneso arrived for the meeting after that vote.
Also Tuesday, Schawl said Officer Kassi Danyelle Niver, who was hired by the Indiana Borough Police Department on Jan. 4, had graduated from the spring 2021 Municipal Police Academy at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Niver now will go into field training. Schawl said Officer Hunter Scherf, who was hired on April 1, will complete his field training next week.
Schawl will have a rare absence from a council meeting on July 20, but said he hoped council would approve closing IRMC Park on Aug. 3 to allow for a community observance of National Night Out.