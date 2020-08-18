Indiana Borough Council is going back to the drawing board, to come up with what may be a completely new coronavirys-related ordinance that can be advertised before council’s Sept. 8 meeting.
By an 8-to-3 vote council authorized Solicitor Neva Stotler to advertise a revised ordinance, giving its membership time to make suggestions about that ordinance.
Voting yes were Council President Peter Broad, Council Vice President Gerald Smith, and Councilors Donald Lancaster, Ben Ford, Sean McDaniel, Betsy Sarneso, Jonathan Warnock and Sara Stewart.
Voting no were Councilors Jim McQuown, Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor and Kaycee Newell. Councilwoman Sara Steelman lost her connection to the Zoom discussion prior to that vote.
The ordinance will be a topic of discussion for meetings of council’s Public Safety Committee on Thursday, and council’s Administration Committee on Aug. 25.
As originally proposed, borough residents, businesses and people visiting the borough would be required to wear facial coverings consistent with guidelines written by state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.
It would be enforced, possibly beginning with a warning to someone not wearing a mask, then followed by citations including fines of $50 for the first offense, $75 for the second and $300 for the third.
Warnock wondered why a vote could not be taken on that ordinance. Stotler said she didn’t think council had the appetite to do so.
McQuown suggested tabling the ordinance.
Prior to the meeting, about 100 people gathered outside the borough building to oppose the proposed ordinance.