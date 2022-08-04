At Tuesday’s Indiana Borough Council meeting, borough Police Chief Justin Schawl thanked all those who took part in National Night Out earlier that evening at IRMC Park.
“It was a very nice event,” the chief said, crediting Indiana Borough Police Detective Andrew Perry who led the effort to bring together first responders and community organizations for the annual event.
“It was the largest crowd I have seen for one of these events,” Council Public Safety Chair Donald Lancaster told his colleagues.
Meanwhile, Indiana University of Pennsylvania is getting ready for events that open its upcoming academic year and carry through to Homecoming on Oct. 1.
As detailed by IUP’s non-voting representative on council, Jennifer Dunsmore, it starts with a Move-In Event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 13 and 14 at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, just over the borough line in White Township.
“The borough is welcome to attend and host an informational table,” Dunsmore told council. “Other community organizations will be there. All freshmen will be required to come through the KCAC to check-in.”
That event will be followed Aug. 15 by a New Hawk Welcome from 4 to 6 p.m. at Breezedale Alumni Center, a stately Victorian mansion at 880 School St., on the northern end of the campus within the borough.
It is home to the IUP Alumni Association and Office of Alumni and Friends.
“All alumni are welcome to attend,” Dunsmore told council. “It will be a great way to introduce new students to the alumni association and the IUP family.”
Come Aug. 18 at 5 p.m., as part of this month’s borough Third Thursday activities at IRMC Park downtown, is an event called “Meet The Hawks,” Dunsmore said.
“We hope to see the council members and friends at the kickoff event,” the IUP representative said. “Students will also be sharing information on the Talon Ticket discount program.”
The next day, Aug. 19, marks the Opening of the Academic Year, a traditional ceremony, at 9 a.m. in Fisher Auditorium between Oakland Avenue and the Oak Grove in the portion of the campus within the borough.
Also that day, Dunsmore said, will be a Day of Service, part of Welcome Week activities on campus, where students will participate in what she described as a “Mini into the Streets” from noon to 4:30 p.m.
“Agencies who will be participating with our students include The Salvation Army, Community Garden, and Indiana Regional Medical Center,” Dunsmore said.
She also told council of other activities that carry IUP into the fall, including the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Sept. 12 at 11:30 a.m. in the Oak Grove, with the event moving inside Fisher Auditorium if there is rain.
Plans for Sept. 23 through 25 include Family Weekend, Athletics Hall of Fame and three reunion groups, she told council.
In other business Tuesday, Lancaster in his role as council representative on the borough’s Shade Tree Commission said that organization is getting a one-time infusion of $80,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, half of which will be used to assist residents in paying for public tree removal.
The rest would go toward existing trees and planting more trees in the borough.
Lancaster said Manager Nichole Sipos discussed the funding with commission member Dr. Jerry Pickering, an IUP faculty member who also chairs the Allegheny Arboretum, which encompasses the entire Indiana University campus.
“She knew we needed it,” Lancaster said Wednesday.