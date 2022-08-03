At a two-hour meeting where more than an hour was focused on a plan to tackle possible financial difficulties in the borough’s future, Indiana Borough Council tackled several financial issues including a $1.2 million loan to cover various energy upgrades at borough facilities.
And it debated then approved a proposed back-to-school carnival, though some members thought it should be tabled.
Council Public Safety Chair Donald Lancaster said Downtown Indiana Inc. and Twisted Jimmy’s is requesting the closure of IRMC Park on Sept. 3 between noon and 9 p.m. for “a first-time event pitched as a family-oriented carnival style street fair to celebrate back to school and create a community bond with (Indiana University of Pennsylvania).”
The plan was for live music, sidewalk art and other features, and an open container waiver was requested.
However, whereas “representatives of the event” were supposed to be present, none were.
“I would be more comfortable if the organizers were here,” Police Chief Justin Schawl said.
So did Councilman Luke DeBuyser, who moved to table the proposal until the work session in two weeks, and Councilwoman Tamara Collazzo, who seconded that motion.
IUP’s non-voting representative on council, Jennifer Dunsmore, said it was the first she had heard about the proposed carnival — and she had come with a complete list of upcoming events, from now through homecoming on Oct. 1.
On the other hand, Mayor William B. Simmons said the borough needed more events like the proposed carnival.
Collazzo, DeBuyser and Councilor Sara Steelman voted to table, but Broad was joined in rejecting that idea by Lancaster, Vice President Kaycee Newell and Councilors Joshua Kratza, Sharon Herring and Dr. Jonathan Warnock.
Councilors Ben Ford, Gerald Smith and Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor were absent.
The motion to have the carnival then was approved by voice vote.
The $1.2 million loan was covered in a proposal letter to M&T Bank of Buffalo, N.Y., that was a follow-up on action at last month’s voting meeting of council, authorizing borough Manager Nichole Sipos to request funding for “various energy conservation measures and/or other improvements and equipment for borough facilities.”
“The amount to be financed will not exceed $1.2 million,” according to the motion offered on behalf of council’s Administration Committee by Council President Dr. Peter Broad. “The upgrades will be financed through a tax-exempt lease purchase agreement with M&T Bank.”
Broad said this was a way of “financing things we have been putting off forever.” Sipos said it clarified what the borough was seeking of M&T, a bank with 274 offices of one sort or another in Pennsylvania, including several in the Altoona area.
Council also approved resolutions authorizing a cooperation agreement whereby Indiana County submits applications for federal Community Development Block Grant and CDBG Entitlement funding, as well as a three-year plan for that money, and to administer all that on behalf of the borough.
Or, as Steelman put it, “the county administers the money for us and takes a cut.” It was part of a package of proposals the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development made and the county commissioners approved at a meeting last month, on behalf of Indiana Borough and Center Township.
Council also voted to advertise an ordinance amending the borough’s management pension plan.
With funding in part from DCED’s Governor’s Center for Local Government Services, a “strategic management planning program” report was presented by Robert T. Grimm, municipal consulting and management specialist for Herbert, Rowland & Grubic Inc., of Cranberry Township, and project assistant Nathan Davis of Downtown Redevelopment Services, of Ravenna, Ohio.
“This has been a year-long process,” Sipos said.
“It is supposed to be a first step,” Grimm said. “It is supposed to start a dialogue.”
The purpose, according to the DCED agency, is “to offer a preemptive step for municipalities that are realizing financial difficulties and seek to improve their financial position.”
The Governor’s Center for Local Government Services covers costs for a three- to five-year financial plan and management review of a municipality that would “outline potential short- and long-term financial, managerial and economic development strategies.”
GCLGS also included “special conditions identified by the borough” including financial challenges; zoning ordinance modernization and consistency; revitalization of the Central Business District (Philadelphia Street and vicinity); addressing community housing business needs; development of a Greenway floodplain; maintenance or replacement of borough capital assets; land use practices; and infrastructure.
Despite a “general slide” in population from some 16,000 in 1970 to the current 14,044 (according to the 2020 federal census), Davis told council, “the borough’s economy is in decent condition.”
He said IUP’s influence is seen in the two top occupations in the borough — professional and related occupations, and food preparation and service related occupations.
Also noted: The “poverty rate is 34.7 percent, much higher than the county, state and federal rates which are in the teens.”
Another point: “The assessed valuation of the borough has consistently decreased each year following reassessment.”
Grimm said, “this will have to be followed as time goes on.”
Also to be followed, Grimm said, was this point: “Excluding 2018, refuse fund performance was consistent. Favorable changes in net position have been supported by the receipt of capital grants.”
Still, also noted in the report, Indiana Borough “has no debt associated with the (borough’s) General Fund.”
Some suggestions — and there were quite a few — including using American Rescue Plan Act funds “to complement transaction funding for capital improvements” and considering Home Rule status.
One person in the audience, architect Richard Rinkos, sought to ask a question about how to attract more people to the borough, but Broad said it was not a time for public comments.
DeBuyser said there should be another public forum about the report. Grimm said he was willing to be part of such a forum.
Among other matters Tuesday:
• Broad reported that the Pennsylvania Association of Boroughs had given retired Mayor George E. Hood a Distinguished Service Award.
• Simmons said restaurant owners are concerned because cars can be ticketed at meters as late as 7 p.m. and suggested enforcing meters only until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Broad said council is working on revising the parking ordinance.
• Schawl said his officers responded to 544 service calls in July.
• Lancaster said the borough has applied for a $10,414 Edward Byrne grant from the U.S. Department of Justice that could be put toward the purchase of a new police cruiser.