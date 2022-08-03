Council presentation

Robert T. Grimm, municipal consulting and management specialist for Herbert, Rowland & Grubic Inc. of Cranberry Township, holding the microphone, and project assistant Nathan Davis of Downtown Redevelopment Services of Ravenna, Ohio, answered questions during a Tuesday night Indiana Borough Council discussion of a Strategic Management Planning Program funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

At a two-hour meeting where more than an hour was focused on a plan to tackle possible financial difficulties in the borough’s future, Indiana Borough Council tackled several financial issues including a $1.2 million loan to cover various energy upgrades at borough facilities.

And it debated then approved a proposed back-to-school carnival, though some members thought it should be tabled.