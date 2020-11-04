By a 7-3 margin Tuesday night, Indiana Borough Council rejected a proposed liquor license transfer from West Wheatfield Township.
The vote ends the bid by CAPL Retail LLC, doing business as Choice Exxon, to bring in a license it won in a Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board auction to 400 Philadelphia St.
“My feeling is, as mayor of this lovely Indiana Borough, which I love dearly,” Mayor George Hood said, “I hope there is not another liquor license coming into the borough.”
Councilwoman Kaycee Newell said she did not think it was appropriate to increase the competition for liquor sales at this time.
“We have a lot of businesses that come to us who are already struggling to maintain their restaurants and bars,” Newell said.
The mayor said the concerns he heard regarding Choice Exxon are the same ones he has heard before, referring to the debates over licenses brought from Alverda to Indiana four years ago, and from Seward to Indiana two years ago.
Council President Dr. Peter Broad said Indiana “already far surpassed the limit” of how many licenses there should be within borough limits.
Hood said he agreed with Coney owner Tim McQuaide’s argument that “enough is enough.”
McQuaide said in 2018 that the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board set as an ideal ratio for a license at one per 3,000 residents in a community — but that Indiana had reached one per 466 residents when Indiana University of Pennsylvania is not in session, and one per 866 when students are back on campus.
Broad and Newell voted no, as did councilors Ben Ford, Donald Lancaster, Sean McDaniel, Sara Steelman and Sara Stewart. Voting yes were Council Vice President Gerald Smith, as well as councilmen Jim McQuown and Jonathan Warnock.
Councilwomen Betsy Sarneso and Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor were absent.
Council tackled other issues Tuesday night, including a continued discussion of what may be a 10-year Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance or LERTA program.
Community Development Committee Chairman Ford said it could be a plan where a property’s improvements could start off not being taxed, then that would change in increments over the next 10 years.
He said there have been informal conversations about LERTA with the Indiana County commissioners and the Indiana Area School District.
Steelman questioned whether there was evidence of developers being encouraged to do something they wouldn’t do otherwise.
Ford said borough staffers had contacted Erie, Johnstown and Altoona and found all three had positive results because of LERTA.
Ford said his committee also was considering a resolution that would extend the period during which a property ceases to have a non-conforming use from nine months to Sept. 15, 2021.
He said it would be meant to give landlords a little bit of a break as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Also Tuesday, Manager C. Michael Foote said the Together Indiana initiative is in the process of putting together a video release regarding COVID-19 testing of the borough’s wastewater plant.
Police Chief Justin Schawl said the Indiana Borough Police Department is temporarily suspending its facial hair policy to allow officers to take part in a fundraising effort through mid-November for Birdie’s Closet, a resource center at Indiana Regional Medical Center for women undergoing cancer treatment. Birdie’s Closet provides those women with wigs, hats, scarves and camisoles.
Warnock received the blessing of his fellow councilors to make a presentation in support of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, an effort by Gov. Tom Wolf and the state Department of Environmental Protection to bring Pennsylvania in line with other northeastern states seeking a more climate-friendly energy production.
Broad said he would be more comfortable if Warnock had a majority of council behind him. The vote was 9-1 with McQuown the only no vote.