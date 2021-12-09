While state Attorney General Josh Shapiro was in White Township to explain the national opioid settlement in which Indiana County is a party, the Pennsylvania Municipal League was telling its members — including Indiana Borough — about what is available in that settlement for counties and municipalities with 10,000 or more population.
“If there is less than full participation,” the league told its members, “Pennsylvania’s funding could be lower or the settlement agreement in jeopardy altogether.”
Indiana Council President Dr. Peter Broad received that PML advisory and passed it along to his fellow councilors, who chose Tuesday night to opt in on the settlement.
Borough Solicitor Patrick Dougherty said there is no legal obligation to accept the settlement.
However, the league said, “if you decide to join, it will take care of an administrative step ahead of time and ensure you receive information as the process moves forward.”
Those wishing to opt in have until Jan. 2 to do so. Indiana was conducting its last council meeting for 2021 Tuesday night and will not meet again until Jan. 3.
White Township, Indiana County’s only other municipality with more than 10,000 residents, took similar action last week. The board of supervisors there authorized the township secretary to register White Township for possible inclusion in that settlement.
Shapiro said it is a $26 billion opioid settlement, reached with Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen — the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors — and Johnson & Johnson, which manufactured and marketed opioids.
Pennsylvania’s share of that settlement will be approximately $1.07 billion.
The attorney general said 85 cents of every dollar in that share will go to local governments, while 15 cents of every dollar would go to the state government.
It will bring up to $5.35 million to Indiana County, $4.7 million to Armstrong County and $1.3 million to Clarion County, partners in the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission based near Shelocta.
Further details about the settlement are found at the www.national opioidsettlement.com website.