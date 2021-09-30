A month ago, a child sitting in a car was traumatized by a domestic incident, for which Indiana Borough Police Department was called.
“I invited him to come over and meet Axel,” IBPD Patrolman First Class Jeff Hoag said. “He went from being traumatic to calling it the best day ever.”
Axel is IBPD’s comfort K-9, a Mountain Cur mix adopted from a shelter in Kentucky. He could have been killed there, but instead he is providing support to victims facing traumas and sensitive interviews — and may provide services on a regional basis.
“Two weeks ago, along Fourth Street, a mother was having trouble putting her autistic child on a school bus,” Hoag said. Axel intervened, and the child eventually was willing to ride the bus.
Since that episode, for that child and mother, Axel’s K-9 handler said, “things are getting better.”
On Wednesday, Hoag was joined by IBPD Chief Justin Schawl, as well as trainer Kelly Coleman at Mutts of Merit LLC in Indiana, First Assistant Indiana County District Attorney Gina R. Force and her boss, District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr., for an unveiling of sorts, introducing the dog to the community at large.
“Axel is going to be a great ambassador,” Manzi said. “These types of programs have helped witnesses in court.”
In turn, Schawl said, the help from Manzi and his office has been invaluable. The district attorney helped the borough apply for funding in early 2020 and was involved in securing what the police chief called “a 100 percent community-supported Comfort K-9 program.”
The district attorney said it turned a negative, drug forfeitures, into a positive investment.
Schawl said the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office has upgraded an Indiana Borough Police car to support Axel’s travels.
“The interior of the car has been outfitted for Axel’s safety,” the Indiana police chief said. “We renumbered this police car 760-KD.”
The police car’s exterior markings were also upgraded to reflect the program’s mission, including a sign reading, “Comfort K-9, Ask to Pet.” It is an air-conditioned holding area for Axel, with a heat alarm system which automatically opens its windows, turns on a fan and sets off sirens if the car’s temperature rises above 90.
“We also want to use this as a regional asset,” Schawl said.
It’s an asset that may be felt across southwestern Pennsylvania, as the dog also will work with the Indiana County Sheriff’s office, Homer City Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police at Troop A, Indiana, and the Region 13 Task Force also involving Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset, Venango, Washington and Westmoreland counties and the City of Pittsburgh.
Those entities know something about K-9s, though usually in roles such as the 16 explosive detection K-9 teams listed as part of the Region 13 Task Force.
As Indiana Borough benefits from K-9 resources of the sheriff’s department, state police, Homer City police and Region 13 partners, “we appreciate the opportunity to now be available for them,” Schawl said.
Schawl said Hoag has continued progressing through formal training sessions with Axel, and like all newly hired officers their training efforts are being extended throughout town during regularly assigned patrol shifts.
The Indiana police chief said the K-9 and his handler routinely visits area schools and can be found in the parks and on the sidewalks learning to socialize with his friends when he is not assisting with calls for service.
Schawl said K-9 Axel’s immediate goal is to achieve a K-9 Good Citizen certification with a final goal of achieving Therapy Dog status through the Alliance of Therapy Dogs.
There is other support along with that of the district attorney’s office. Schawl said other major Comfort K-9 Program partners include Tractor Supply, Blais Veterinary Clinic, Lowes of Indiana, Sheetz, PetSmart, Indiana Eagles Lodge, and Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home.
And there’s family support, too. Axel has become a member of Hoag’s household, along with the K-9 handler’s wife and two children.
“We continue to thank everyone for their ongoing support and our committed to a focus on community peace, safety, and comfort,” Schawl said.