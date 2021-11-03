Indiana Borough anticipates using $140,408 in surplus funds to balance a budget of just under $5.5 million for 2022.
So borough Assistant Treasurer Nichole Sipos said in a 15-minute summation of the spending plan that will go up for a vote to be advertised on Nov. 16, with a final vote anticipated on Dec. 7.
“If we use the reserve which is in the general fund we can balance the budget,” Sipos said.
The assistant treasurer said overall revenue is decreased by 10 percent.
“We are down three percent in real estate revenue due to the new assessment, so that is about a $100,000 loss in revenue,” Sipos said.
Sipos summed up various categories in her report. There also was a report given by Shade Tree Commission member Angela DonGiovanni, who quoted a letter from borough Arborist Robert D. Crusan.
“The Shade Tree Commission budget has pretty much been stagnant for 14 years,” Crusan wrote. “Since 2007, the STC has planted approximately 600 more trees that need to be maintained.”
Crusan wrote that his responsibilities have increased significantly since 2007 “while the Professional Services budget allocation has remained the same at $8,500.”
Another shadow on the budget process is the continued dispute with Local 580, whose president, Denise Brudnock, announced that the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board had ruled in favor of the union.
She said the borough “unilaterally changed” health care provisions in its collective bargaining agreement.
On Oct. 27, hearing examiner Stephen A. Helmerich wrote that “the borough is ordered to return the bargaining unit member’s health care to the status quo that existed at the expiration of the CBA on Dec. 31, 2019. That is, the borough is ordered to immediately reinstate the Community Blue Options plan.”
Meanwhile, the union and borough still do not have a contract to replace that CBA.
“We attempted to get some meetings going but their labor law attorney (Gretchen Love) hasn’t been able to find a date that works for her,” Brudnock said.
All members of council were on hand except Donald Lancaster and Ben Ford. They voted to approve promotions of police Sgt Eric J. Slovinsky to lieutenant and Patrolman First Class Jeffrey M. Hoag to sergeant, both effective Nov. 18.
Reading the Public Safety Committee report in place of absent chairman Lancaster, police Chief Justin Schawl said Slovinsky and Hoag “have successfully completed the Civil Service Commission promotional examination process and are eligible for promotion in rank.”
Slovinsky will fill a vacancy that has existed since the 2020 retirement of Anthony Clement, now Interim Director of Public Safety and University Police at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
In turn, Hoag will fill the vacancy to be created with Slovinsky’s promotion.