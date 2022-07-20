Indiana Borough Council spent just over an hour Tuesday evening going over proposed maps that likely would replace the existing four-ward layout that divides the borough along Philadelphia and Seventh streets.
Council Vice President Kaycee Newell explained why reapportionment is needed: The current ward map and distribution of representation on council does not follow the basic principle of one person, one vote.
She chaired an ad hoc committee that came up with proposed maps for at-large, two-ward, three-ward, four-ward and six-ward divisions to the borough of just over 14,000 residents that is home to Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Newell chaired an ad hoc committee that included Council President Dr. Peter Broad in an ex officio role, as well as Administration Chair Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor and councilors Sara Steelman and Luke DeBuyser.
Their consensus recommendations were for an at-large system with seven councilors and a two-ward system with an eight-member council, though Newell said, “I would be comfortable with three wards as well.”
That proposal could entail four members in a central ward, and two apiece in eastern and western wards.
Councilman Donald Lancaster said a three-ward or two-ward system would not require as much changing of map lines “if you have to change lines,” say, after the 2030 federal census.
Steelman authored a six-ward proposal, but said three wards “has some real advantages.”
Newell also took note of Councilwoman Tamara Collazzo’s participation in a series of three public meetings, and said, “we had some community members show up” in council chambers in the basement of the George E. Hood Municipal Building.
“I would hate to have people not see this,” Councilman Gerald Smith said. Newell said additional public hearings or surveys may be funded and scheduled if the majority of council deems it necessary beyond the public meetings as detailed in her presentation:
• On Aug. 2 or Aug. 16, Newell’s committee will seek a council vote for Solicitor Patrick Dougherty to draft an ordinance — or ordinances — for maps.
• On Aug. 23, Sunhachawi-Taylor’s Administration Committee will review the ordinance(s) and move a draft to council for a vote.
• On Sept. 6, council could vote to advertise an ordinance.
• On Oct. 4, if an ordinance was advertised in September, council then would hold a final vote on the reapportionment.
“The most important thing here is to stay to one person, one vote,” former Councilman Jim McQuown observed, in a sparse audience including two people in council chambers and two townspeople online watching the streaming meeting.
“I invited people to this meeting,” Broad said, but conceded that “eyes glazed over” when he explained what was going to be discussed.
The council vice president said her panel discussed matters with the borough’s zoning staff, and researched 15 other Pennsylvania municipalities under 45,000 population that host universities.
Of those 15 municipalities researched, Newell said, 11 were organized using an at-large system (State College, Carlisle, Millersville, California, Edinboro, Clarion, Kutztown, Slippery Rock and Mansfield boroughs; town of Bloomsburg; and city of Lock Haven), and four used a ward system (West Chester, East Stroudsburg, Clearfield and Shippensburg boroughs).
None used a hybrid system mixing ward representation with at-large members, sizes of council ranged from five in Shippensburg to eight in Clearfield, and mayors serve as council presidents in Carlisle, Bloomsburg and Lock Haven.
Shippensburg also has an oddity not found in the other municipalities surveyed — one ward in Franklin County, two wards in Cumberland County.
Newell and Borough Manager Nichole Sipos found one example of a hybrid system in the city of Johnstown, which has a mix of wards and at-large councilors, and is a home rule municipality where the mayor is president of council.
The concept of council committees in a reapportioned borough was not a topic Tuesday night. Newell said a decision on the new makeup of committees could be decided after the reapportionment process is completed.
There was not much else on Tuesday’s work session agenda.
Broad said Sara King, president of Friends of White’s Woods, wants a meeting with him and any other councilors who want to join them, on Thursday at 2 p.m. in council chambers.
Community Development Chairman Ben Ford reminded his colleagues about Third Thursday this week, and mentioned the First Commonwealth Bank Taste & Tour, also taking place Thursday. The bank has a Facebook page that describes that event.
Police Chief Justin Schawl said June calls for police were similar to the number in June 2019, before the pandemic.
He also mentioned upcoming events, including providing police escort for a parade as part of Starlit Night 2022 from Summit Church to Mack Park on July 29, and the Italian festival in town on Aug. 14 from noon to 7 p.m.
Dougherty was online for Tuesday’s meeting (as was Smith). The solicitor had to attend to a death in his family.
He also conducted an executive session for legal matters after the public portion of the work session.