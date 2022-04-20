Indiana Borough Council had two matters up for discussion at its Tuesday evening work session.
One was about what to do with reapportioning the borough’s current system of four wards, a discussion that lasted an hour and concluded with the borough staff being assigned to come up with possible maps.
The other came in an executive session during which Solicitor Patrick Dougherty detailed a lawsuit being filed in Indiana County Court of Common Pleas by Heartland Restaurant Group LLC against the borough, over council’s March 8 vote to reject removal of two parking spaces along South Fifth Street sought by Heartland to facilitate plans for a Dunkin’ Donuts franchise at 518 Philadelphia St.
That was split off from a motion that would allow removal of two parking spaces and the moving of a streetlight on the Philadelphia Street side of that proposed 518 Philadelphia St. outlet.
Suburban Pittsburgh-based Heartland was seeking a second area Dunkin’ franchise with drive-thru capability, to go along with its first outlet at 1669 Oakland Ave. in White Township.
Dougherty otherwise had no comment regarding the borough’s response to the lawsuit.
Earlier, members of council had plenty to say about what to do with the existing system of four wards, though no action was taken Tuesday night and likely won’t be taken until sometime this summer.
As is stated in the Pennsylvania Borough Code, “all wards in the borough shall be numbered and composed of compact and contiguous territory as nearly equal in population as practicable as officially and finally reported in the latest official census.”
Geographically, Indiana’s ward system is compact and contiguous, with the First Ward north of Philadelphia and east of Seventh Street, the Second Ward south of Philadelphia and east of Seventh, the Third Ward south of Philadelphia and west of Seventh (and home to many students at adjacent Indiana University of Pennsylvania) and the Fourth Ward north of Philadelphia and west of Seventh.
Quoting the 2020 headcount conducted by the federal Bureau of the Census, Councilman Dr. Jonathan Warnock said the Third Ward has 7,589 residents, the Second Ward 3,073, the First Ward 1,780 and the Fourth Ward 1,602.
Each ward is represented by three members of council, for a total of 12.
At the Pennsylvania Municipal League’s 40th annual PELRAS Conference last month at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center in State College, Council Vice President Kaycee Newell and borough Manager Nichole Sipos found what Newell called a “universal opinion” — that the borough is crazy to have 12 councilors.
Reasons she heard included how unwieldy 12 can be, how hard it can be getting a consensus, and how frustrated the borough staff may be.
Mayor William B. Simmons said the matter has been discussed in the past, saying a reduction to seven councilors elected at-large was considered, but “people on committees did not want to lose their seats.”
Dougherty said the idea of keeping the number of councilors at 12 is irrelevant to the discussion, while Council President Dr. Peter Broad said the borough could not return to 12 members if it ever reduced the number, “but we can stay there.”
The council president also said anyone currently on council would remain until their terms are up.
Pointing to a portion of the Borough Code made available before the meeting, Dougherty quoted a “general rule” that, “if in any borough divided into wards, the council consists of more than seven members, at least 5 percent of the registered electors of the borough shall have the power to petition council for a decrease in the number of members of council from each ward, except that the council may not consist of less than seven members.”
He also said doing nothing might eventually prompt someone to petition the Court of Common Pleas for a reapportionment.
Newell and Councilman Donald Lancaster each thought a councilor can be called upon regardless of what ward he or she represents.
“It doesn’t matter where someone lives in the borough,” the council vice president said, “I will still answer their email.”
“I regularly get phone calls from people in the other wards,” Lancaster said.
Councilman Ben Ford predicted “there will be a lot of turnover.”
One reason for that is what happens to the student body at IUP. Councilwoman Sara Steelman said Councilman James Smith had to move to White Township and was forced to resign, while Newell noted that Councilwoman Betsy Sarneso, assistant director of IUP’s Center for Multicultural Student Leadership and Engagement, had to resign because she “moved a couple blocks over” to a new home.
Referring to the current system where five committees hold meetings in addition to the monthly work session and voting meeting, Lancaster later said, “if we had a better system and fewer meetings, it might open (council) up to more people.”
Steelman suggested “there are a lot of people who will not charge us any money” to draw proposed maps, suggesting that it could be a competition at Indiana Area High School. Lancaster said there might be people on the IUP campus who could do that.
Ford suggested that Sipos have the borough staff draw up maps. Sipos said they would, including a staffer who can utilize a Global Positioning System, with an eye to having maps for a June work session.
Also Tuesday, the borough manager said ideas for how to utilize Indiana’s American Rescue Plan Act allotment could be raised during a community engagement event on April 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St.
The main purpose of that event will be to gather input for preparation of the borough’s Active Transportation plan. As the borough describes it, “active transportation is any self-propelled mode of transportation, such as walking, bicycling, scooters, rollerblades, skateboards, wheelchairs, or even pushing a stroller. Active transportation also includes forms of public transit.”
Sipos also said the borough’s Public Works Department will be out collecting limbs on a ward-by-ward basis Monday through Friday of next week. Crews can pick up branches less than 6 inches in diameter, and all chipped material will be transported to the Indiana County Recycling Center.
Borough officials also announced that the first Third Thursday of 2022 will happen Thursday in downtown Indiana, including live music in IRMC Park from 5 to 7 p.m. This month’s live performance will be by the group Somebody to Love.