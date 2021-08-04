Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl provided a mid-year report on a shrinking police force at Tuesday’s Indiana council agenda prep session.
There were 20 officers, an administrative assistant and a dispatcher in 2019. Today, it’s 18 officers and one administrative assistant, a still-unfilled lieutenant’s post, and a number of vacancies to come.
For one thing, Schawl said, “we no longer have a dispatch center at our police station.”
But, also, Officer Jenny Lenhart, who had been on extended medical leave, is retiring effective this week; Detective Scott Schuller is retiring at the end of the year; and another detective is preparing for retirement in January.
Schawl declined to identify that officer, as a final decision hasn’t been made on that retirement.
“Our challenges won’t stop, they are just becoming more familiar,” Schawl said as he showed a slide of various events likely to come back in a post-pandemic Indiana.
“Indiana is best when we are vibrant,” the police chief said.
Schawl emphasized his hallmark slogan of peace, safety and comfort in reporting on matters from Jan. 1 to Aug. 1.
Under “peace,” he reported 125 noise and disorderly conduct investigations, 67 animal complaints, 113 reports of investigating and/or recovering lost property, and 116 times when traffic control was needed.
Under “safety,” he reported nine death investigations or suicide attempts, up from eight a year ago; 99 burglar and fire alarm responses, same as a year ago; 91 incidents of domestic violence and/or Protection From Abuse order investigations, up from 71 in 2020; 75 drug investigations/drug overdoses, up from 61 a year ago; and 122 burglary/theft/fraud investigations, up from 51 a year ago.
That number was bolstered since July 7 by 55 incidents of unemployment fraud, Schawl said.
There also were 33 criminal mischief investigations, up from 29 a year ago; 20 arrests for driving under the influence, which was down from 25 a year ago; 27 wanted persons, up from seven a year ago; 106 accident investigations, up from 97 in the first seven months of 2020; 20 sexual assault investigations, up from eight a year ago; and 20 trespassing incidents, same as a year ago.
Under “comfort,” Schawl reported being “extremely, extremely aggressive” in performing security checks, including 582 business security checks, 804 school patrols, 103 patrols of houses of worship, 204 medical emergencies, 54 welfare checks, 175 reports of suspicious activity and 120 road complaints.
He also said his department’s 2021 mission is what was stated in 2019: enhancing community relationships, facilitating professional and personal growth opportunities, enhanced recruitment efforts, employee wellness and increased technology.
Part of “enhancing community relationships” is having a K-9 officer with a sign on him: “In training, ask to pet.” Axel, a 19-month-old black mouth cur mix, rescued from a kill shelter in Kentucky by a rescue group in Westmoreland County, is in training as a therapy dog by Mutts of Merit LLC of Indiana. Schawl said the training is a donation to the borough.
“Enhanced recruitment” includes ties with the state Chiefs of Police organization, Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s police academy and similar academies at Mansfield University, Westmoreland County Community College, Delaware County Community College, Mercyhurst University, Harrisburg Area Community College, Lackawanna College and Temple University; IUP’s criminology department and Center for Multicultural Student Leadership; the National Association of Black Law Enforcement Officers; the NAACP, Allegheny County, Allentown and Johnstown Regional police academies; and borough social media accounts.
It’s all necessary, Schawl said, as “22 other Pennsylvania communities are seeking police officers.”
In his report, borough Manager C. Michael Foote said he and Schawl work together, along with Public Works, Parking and Code Enforcement departments on special events.
The police chief and borough manager also are working on acquiring body cameras for police officers, and on audio/visual equipment for council chambers. Foote said the cost of the latter was brought down by more than $10,000 and a mix of grant monies and surplus funding is being put together. Foote also announced that a new planning and zoning official, Gregg Erwin of Armagh, started work Monday. Erwin is a recent IUP graduate. And he said borough Communications & Grants Coordinator Kyle Mudry is developing changes that will bring the borough’s posting of meeting agendas in line with changes in the state’s Sunshine Law. The borough previously has been posting regular council meeting agendas in advance, but now will do so for council committee meetings, too.