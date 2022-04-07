Indiana Borough Council’s Public Works Committee Chairman Gerald Smith said Tuesday night that the 2022 contracted paving list should be ready to advertise next month.
He told his colleagues on council that paving is scheduled on Oak Street from First Street to Sixth Street, Shryock Avenue from Fourth Street to Sixth Street and Chestnut Street from Second Street to Sixth Street.
He also told his colleagues, “now that the weather is getting warmer,” that the borough soon will be able to switch from cold patch to hot patch for filling potholes.
Also looking ahead, as Manager Nichole Sipos reported, the borough’s Public Works Department will be out collecting limbs at the end of the month.
Weather permitting, collection will be done by ward, begin on April 25 and continue through April 29.
The borough is asking residents to place the limbs between the sidewalk and curb, where trash normally is set out for pickup. Branches to be collected can only be those less than 6 inches in diameter.
In turn, the limbs will be chipped and the resulting material transported to the Indiana County Recycling Center.
After Tuesday’s meeting, the borough released texts of revised policies dealing with the “Borough of Indiana” Facebook page and a Virtual Code of Conduct to govern behavior by online participants in borough council meetings.
“Indiana Borough is committed to providing a safe, productive and welcoming environment for all participants and staff while meeting virtually,” according to the policy as released by borough Communications and Grants Coordinator Kyle Mudry. “Our goal is to create a harassment-free and inclusive virtual environment, one where everyone feels welcome to participate, speak up, ask questions and engage in conversation.”
The borough said those who sign up for virtual meetings agree to:
• Exercise consideration and respect in one’s speech.
• Attempt collaboration before conflict.
• Refrain from demeaning, discriminatory or harassing speech.
• Be mindful of one’s surroundings and of one’s fellow participants.
“Harassing speech” includes, but is not limited to, “offensive verbal comments related to gender, age, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, body size, race, religion, deliberate intimidation, stalking, following, harassing photography or recording, and sustained disruption of speeches.”
Anyone who violates the Virtual Code of Conduct is subject to be removed from virtual events without warning.
“All virtual participants” include but are not limited to “attendees, speakers, exhibitors, councilmembers and staff members,” and “are expected to abide by this Code of Conduct.”
The borough said it reserves the right to remove messages that violate the code.
The Facebook policy allows visitors to the “Borough of Indiana” page to like or otherwise attach an icon to an item and/or share that item. But the postings are not open to comments.
“The purpose of official Facebook pages used by Indiana Borough is to present information concerning the borough and its government to the general public,” the borough advised in a statement also issued late Tuesday by Mudry. “General inquiries, feedback, communications and service requests can also be directed directly to the borough through any official Facebook page.”
It’s because there have been postings for which responses had little if anything to do with the subject of that posting.
“Indiana Borough’s official Facebook pages are moderated and not meant for comments that do not relate to the purpose or topic posted,” according to the policy approved Tuesday night by a voice vote. “User comments should directly relate to the content displayed by the borough.”
Messages are possible through the Facebook page, but the borough is prohibiting and reserving the right to delete submissions that contain a wide range of objectionable material, ranging from vulgar and obscene language to any comment that advocates illegal activity, and from statements that constitute, promote, foster or perpetuate discrimination to promotion of, or opposition to, any person campaigning for political office, or promotion of particular services, commercial transactions, products or political organizations.
“Indiana Borough is not liable for inappropriate or offensive comments that may be posted,” the Facebook policy concludes. “Indiana Borough reserves the right to block comments. User must also comply with all terms of use established by the service providers themselves. This policy is subject to amendment or modification at any time.”