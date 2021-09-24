Indiana Borough is looking for input regarding the $1.3 million in American Rescue Plan funding coming its way.
It is money that must be used by Dec. 31, 2024.
While much of it will be spent on stormwater projects, Council Vice President and Public Works Committee Chairman Gerald Smith said after Tuesday’s council agenda preparatory session, “we’re excited to hear ideas from the community.”
Smith said the way the community can convey those ideas is to take a two-minute SurveyMonkey poll that is available on a link to the indianaboro.com website through Oct. 16.
It also can be accessed directly at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Indi anaBoroughARP.
“Your input will help guide the use of the funds and help maximize the impact in our community,” the borough advises on its website.
After asking if the participant is a borough resident, it goes on to ask about investment in water and sewer infrastructure; housing and neighborhoods; outdoor spaces such as public parks and playgrounds; premium pay for essential workers; and addressing negative economic impacts by supporting small businesses and/or speeding recovery of healthcare sector.
There also is an “other” category. Each category comes with rankings for no funding, some funding, most of the funding or all of the funding designated for the borough.
Topics taken up at the prep session included a “Safe Space Initiative.”
According to Councilman Donald Lancaster and his Council Public Safety Committee, the program would identify locations in the borough where crime victims could choose to enter if they do not feel comfortable making a police report from a more private location.
Police Chief Justin Schawl said the idea is to find “alternative locations for people not comfortable with going to a police station.” He said there are similar programs existing across the country, with Seattle mentioned in particular at Tuesday’s meeting.
Lancaster said those alternative locations would be utilized to allow a victim to call 911 and to remain in place until help can arrive.
Also discussed at Tuesday’s meeting was the possibility of increased towing costs. Those costs hadn’t been increased in several years, Schawl said, and the borough has been approached by two local companies that do towing, Mohney’s Towing and Import Auto Works.
And the scheduling of meetings themselves also was discussed. Lancaster moved and Councilwoman Kaycee Newell seconded a motion to revert to an old schedule of voting at the first council meeting of the month and doing prep work at the second, effective with the new year.
Council President Dr. Peter Broad said now-departed Manager C. Michael Foote was persuaded that the more-recent custom of prep meeting first then voting meeting “was a better way to go.”
The motion eventually was tabled for further discussion.