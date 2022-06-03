The Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County will have a reception celebrating the opening of its new bridal fashion exhibit.
The reception will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 16 at The Armory, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana. This exhibit features more than 30 local gowns and fashion accessories from the Victorian Era through the present. See the evolution of wedding trends — some of which have changed dramatically, as well as the many traditions that have withstood the test of time.
This event is free and open to the public, but people are encouraged to RSVP for planning purposes. Tickets are available through at www.hgsic.org/events or by phone at (724) 463-9600.
The exhibit will be on display June 16 to July 22 during the society’s regular hours.