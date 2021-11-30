Nearly 6,000 businesses, including 40 in Indiana County, received support through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Relief Program or CHIRP, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday.
In all, a total of $145 million was distributed in 2021, including $940,000, mostly in $25,000 grants, to businesses in Indiana County, in what Wolf called “a major priority” for his administration “to offer quick assistance through trusted, local partners that truly understood the needs of their area’s businesses.”
Earlier this year, the Indiana County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement with the nonprofit Southwestern Pennsylvania Corporation to screen grant applications on behalf of the county. SPC covers needs in Indiana and nine other Pittsburgh-area counties to support various transportation planning and economic development projects.
“These businesses and their employees made sacrifices for their communities during one of the most unprecedented times we have ever lived through,” Wolf said.
Applicants could have no more than 300 employees, have no greater than $15 million net worth, must have been in operation on Feb. 15, 2020, and experienced a 25 percent reduction of quarterly revenue in 2020 as compared to 2019.
DCED officials said the commonwealth worked with all 67 counties to administer funding through one or more designated Community Economic Development Organizations or Community Development Financial Institutions. Grants were awarded in $5,000 increments with a $50,000 maximum.
There were 35 recipients of $25,000 apiece in Indiana County, including Aces & Eights Brew LLC; AILIN Hospitality LLC dba Ramada Indiana; Chestnut Ridge Hotel Associates; Cobaro LLC dba Point Street Tavern; Coney Island Restaurant; Country Junction Restaurant; and Crouse’s Restaurant.
Hari 2014 LLC; Hari Hotel Corporation; Hodak Enterprises; Indiana Subs N Suds II; Indiana Subs N Suds dba Benjamins; IUP Hotel Partners LP dba Hilton Garden Inn; and Luigi’s Restaurant also were recipients, along with Market Street Pastries; Master Subways Inc.; Maudie’s Enterprises Inc. dba Maudie’s Sixers; Nap Patti’s Bar Inc.; NCK Inc. dba Wolfies (or) Wollfendales; Peacock Hospitality; and Philly Street Station; Rose Hospitality; Rustic Lodge Inc.; Satyam Ji LLC; Six Hand Bakery; Subway of Indiana; The Villa Pub and Grill; and Wendy M. Weeks dba The Home Made Restaurant; Sy’s Pizza and Sub Shop; Gibson’s Frosty Kiss; Rose Inn Inc. dba The Rose Inn; Pride Hotels, Inc. dba Hampton Inn; DBLM Holdings Inc. dba Bruno’s Restaurant; Al-Jan Inc. dba Al Patti’s Bar; and Wadding’s Family Meats LLC.
Other recipients were Caffe Amadeus ($20,000), Deitman’s Catering ($15,000), Pikel’s BP Inn ($15,000), Loves Concessions ($10,000) and Spaghetti Benders ($5,000).
The list issued Monday by the Wolf Administration did not include any recipients of more than $25,000 in Indiana County, but in neighboring counties some $30,000 and $35,000 recipients were reported in Jefferson, multiple $37,429 recipients were reported in Westmoreland and recipients of up to $50,000 were reported in Cambria and Clearfield.
On the other hand, Armstrong’s ceiling was at $20,000, the amount given to most applicants in that county.
For more information about the CHIRP program, visit the dced.pa.gov website.