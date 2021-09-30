Indiana County saw an increase of 45 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday.
There have been 1,072 cases in the county this month.
The seven-day average case count is 41.
No new deaths were reported on Wednesday, and the county total remains at 194.
There are 35 COVID patients hospitalized, with seven in the ICU and two on ventilators, according to the Pennsylvania department of health.
Statewide, there was an increase of 4,570 cases reported.
In Indiana County, 46.2 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 32,063 people fully vaccinated and 3,037 partially vaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.