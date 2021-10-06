Indiana County saw an increase of 17 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday.
There have been 162 cases reported this month.
The seven-day average case count is 35.
Three new deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the county total to 201.
There are 32 COVID patients hospitalized, with nine in the ICU and seven on ventilators, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Statewide, there was an increase of 4,019 cases reported.
In Indiana County, 46.5 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 32,270 people fully vaccinated and 3,061 partially vaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.