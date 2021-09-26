Indiana County cases
Indiana County saw an increase of 37 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday and 38 reported on Sunday.
There have been 952 cases in the county this month.
The seven-day average case count is 39.
One new death was reported on Saturday, bringing the county total to 193.
Statewide, there was an increase of 4,966 cases reported Saturday and 4,247 cases reported Sunday.
In Indiana County, 46 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 31,955 people fully vaccinated and 3,010 partially vaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.