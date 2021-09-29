Indiana County cases
Indiana County saw an increase of 56 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday.
There have been 1,027 cases in the county this month.
The seven-day average case count is 39.
One new death was reported on Tuesday, bringing the county total to 194.
There are 35 COVID patients hospitalized, with seven in the ICU and two on ventilators, according to the state department of health.
Statewide, there was an increase of 5,429 cases reported.
In Indiana County, 46.1 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 32,018 people fully vaccinated and 3,021 partially vaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.