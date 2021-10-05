Indiana County cases
Indiana County saw an increase of 32 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday.
There have been 145 cases reported this month.
The seven-day average case count is 40.
No new deaths were reported on Monday, and the county total remains at 198.
There are 32 COVID patients hospitalized, with eight in the ICU and seven on ventilators, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Statewide, there was an increase of 4,395 cases reported.
In Indiana County, 46.4 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 32,254 people fully vaccinated and 3,058 partially vaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.