Indiana County cases
Indiana County saw an increase of 19 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday and 38 reported on Sunday.
There have been 113 cases reported in the county this month.
The seven-day average case count is 38.
Two new deaths were reported on Saturday, bringing the county total to 198.
There are 36 county COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with seven in the ICU and five on ventilators, according to Sunday’s report by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Statewide, there was an increase of 3,392 cases reported Saturday and 6,289 cases reported Sunday.
In Indiana County, 46.4 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 32,223 people fully vaccinated and 3,054 partially vaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.