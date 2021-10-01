Indiana County saw an increase of 35 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday.
There have been 1,107 cases in the county in September.
The seven-day average case count is 35.
No new deaths were reported on Thursday, and the county total remains at 194.
There are 36 COVID patients hospitalized, with seven in the ICU and three on ventilators, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Statewide, there was an increase of 4,892 cases reported.
In Indiana County, 46.2 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 32,094 people fully vaccinated and 3,047 partially vaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.