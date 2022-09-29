Food bank site

A former roller rink along Shelly Drive in White Township is the planned site for a new Indiana County Community Action Program food bank. On Wednesday the Indiana County Commissioners approved $1.48 million in contracts for the renovation work.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

Indiana County Board of Commissioners approved a series of requests by the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development regarding the second phase of the Indiana County Food Bank Warehouse Renovations Project.

The commissioners approved four contracts totaling $1,481,613 for the 18,000-square-foot former roller rink at 2131 Shelly Drive, White Township, which would replace a 4,500-square-foot warehouse five miles away at 1849 South Sixth Street, also in White Township.

