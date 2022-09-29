Indiana County Board of Commissioners approved a series of requests by the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development regarding the second phase of the Indiana County Food Bank Warehouse Renovations Project.
The commissioners approved four contracts totaling $1,481,613 for the 18,000-square-foot former roller rink at 2131 Shelly Drive, White Township, which would replace a 4,500-square-foot warehouse five miles away at 1849 South Sixth Street, also in White Township.
“The work includes but is not limited to the construction of, and finishes for, administration office space, new bathroom facilities, electrical upgrades, HVAC systems, warehouse freezer and cooler installation, concrete slab work and other incidental work,” ICOPD Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr. told the commissioners.
He said project costs will be covered by Keystone Communities Program and 2021 Community Development Block Grant funds, for the four prime contracts secured after multiple bidders responded to an ad in The Indiana Gazette:
• LMJ Contractors Inc., of Bedford, won the general construction contract, bidding it could do the work for $1,147,300, the low offer among five would-be contractors, with the highest bid coming in at $1,988,267.
• Sheesley Electric, of Indiana, was the low bidder among five for the electrical construction contract, saying it could do the work for $115,000 while others offered to do it for as much as $181,400.
• Hinkle Plumbing & Heating, of Johnstown, received a $60,500 contract for plumbing work, the lowest of six eligible bids, with the highest coming in at $119,000.
• MARC Service Inc., of Windber, won a $158,813 contract for mechanical work, offering the lowest of three bids, with the highest bid being $188,490.
The commissioners also approved an ICOPD request to modify the 2018 CDBG contract, to allow the movement of $29,717.49 in unexpended funds from the Peg Run Reservoir Project to the food bank warehouse renovation project.
“The Peg Run activity was completed as originally proposed under estimated costs,” Stauffer said. From the 2018 CDBG contract $232,000 had been budgeted for Peg Run, but the final cost came in at $202,282.51.
The commissioners also approved as part of that request a three-year activity extension for the food bank activity until April 30, 2023, as had been in place for the Peg Run Reservoir Improvements Project. Stauffer said the necessary paperwork will be submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for its approval.
In other business Wednesday, the commissioners approved an ICOPD request to enter into a contract with the Southwestern Pennsylvania Corporation for the 2022-24 Unified Planning Work Program.
“The total amount of the contract is $28,850, which is to be used for administration and support of transportation planning in Indiana County,” Stouffer said. “The contract requires that $7,212, or 20 percent of equivalent staff time, be provided as (a) match toward the contract,” which will be retroactive to July 1 of this year and run through June 30, 2024.
Southwestern Planning Corporation is a nonprofit 501©3 organization that accounts for all funds, enters into contracts, and employs a staff to support the work of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission, the official Metropolitan Planning Organization or regional planning agency for 10 counties around Pittsburgh, including Indiana, Armstrong, Westmoreland, Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Lawrence and Washington.
ICOPD also asked the commissioners to apply for $11,724 in liquid fuels funding from White Township-based Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 to partially offset eligible project costs for winter maintenance expenditures, including anti-skid material, salt and stone, in Canoe Township.
That money would be half of the $23,448 in total project costs needed for safety improvements to install a guardrail for Bridge T-900 Church Road in Canoe Township.
“The guardrail was deemed unsafe and had to be replaced,” Stouffer told the commissioners.
On another front, the county is continuing to seek out funding for broadband expansion. Stauffer said recently that the county received six responses to ICOPD’s request for proposals, which are being reviewed.
The commissioners had contracts to consider for other county departments Wednesday, including an upgrade to the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency’s Computer Aided Dispatching servers.
ICEMA Director Thomas A. Stutzman said the purchase would be made under a state CO-STARS 3 IT Hardware Contract, through CDW-Government, an Illinois-based provider of information technology solutions, for a total anticipated cost of $27,600.
“However,” Stutzman told the commissioners, “due to constant price changes by the time of ordering (that cost) may be increased.”
The commissioners approved that request, as well as a contract extension for the lease of a Magisterial District Court facility in Homer City from Mark E. and Cynthia J. Coleman, an application to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency for funding for the Indiana County District Attorney’s office, and more contracts for getting out the word about COVID-19 vaccinations.
Having dealt with contracts for billboards and with the Renda media outlets, the commissioners turned to newspapers and related services, agreeing to a $6,051 contract for print, digital ads and placemats with the Indiana Gazette and its sibling publications (Blairsville Dispatch, Shopper’s Guide) and a $36,70 contract with the Punxsutawney Spirit to reach out to areas of northern Indiana County.
The contracts are being funded by a state grant given to 10 counties with the lowest vaccination rates in the commonwealth — with Indiana having the second-lowest.
Stutzman also offered his COVID-19 update, including some bad news — four COVID-related deaths were reported, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic in Indiana County to 380.
On the other hand, Stutzman said, the federal Centers for Disease Control had updated the Community Level COVID-19 status back from high to low for Indiana County, based on a decreased number of cases and hospitalizations.
Fewer COVID cases are being reported at Indiana Regional Medical Center, but the Indiana Borough Wastewater Treatment Plant reported an upswing in virus content in wastewater as of Sept. 23.
Homer City Mayor Arlene Wanatosky was the only speaker during public comments, choosing to complete reading an article she brought to the last commissioners’ meeting, written by Laura Ramirez-Feldman and Kate Murphy of Yahoo! News, quoting Dr. Bindi Naik-Mathuria, a pediatric trauma surgeon at Baylor College of Medicine, regarding injuries from AR-15 or similar rifles.
The article referred to a “#ThisIsOurLane” social media campaign started in 2018 in response to an National Rifle Association tweet that read, “Someone should tell self-important anti-gun doctors to stay in their lane.”
It followed two mass shootings, one being the massacre claiming 11 lives at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, but Yahoo! News reported that it resurfaced after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Also Wednesday, the commissioners approved the reappointment of Jennifer Eckels and Denise McQuown-Hatter to the Tri-County Workforce Development Board, for terms to expire on Sept. 30, 2025.