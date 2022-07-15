Various public safety programs were on Wednesday’s agenda for the Indiana County Board of Commissioners, including approval of a list of proposed enhancements costing more than $1.8 million for the county’s emergency radio system.
“The total cost of this project proposal is $1,851.769,” Indiana County Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas A. Stutzman told the board. “Motorola Solutions Inc. has included an equipment lease-purchase agreement to spread the costs over a 10-year period, with first payment date of Aug. 1, 2023.”
That will be split into a series of annual payments, “a porton of which can be covered by 9-1-1 funding,” Stutzman said, of $223,557.98, including an interest rate of 3.58 percent.
Stutzman told the commissioners that all this is in an effort to keep the Countywide Land Mobile Radio system up-to-date and permit future expansion with Indiana’s Inter County Regional Radio or ICORRS partner counties, Armstrong, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset and Westmoreland.
Included in the proposal is replacement of tower top amplifiers at 14 tower sites, microwave backhaul connectivity at those 14 sites (with acquisition of a spare router for emergency replacement), and the Command Post WAVE product with enhanced Critical Connect, cloud-based interoperability for connecton to the ICORRS master site.
Also, upgrades are proposed on one channel of the current system and system-wide licensing for future expansion to Time Division Multiple Access and for console positions with Paging CADI for use of tone voice paging on 800-megahertz talk groups.
And a spare antenna and 200 feet of coaxial cable also are included for emergency replacement.
The commissioners approved two agreements involving state funding for the county Department of Human Services and Indiana County Community Action Program.
One is a cooperation agreement with ICCAP providing $223,106 from the state’s Human Services Development Fund, the other a contract providing $16,800 in additional Homeless Assistance Program funding to the Community Action Program.
The board also approved two requests from the county’s Probation Office to utilize the 2022 PComp (Pennsylvania Counties Workers Compensation Trust) grant.
The commissioners approved using $1,487.95 of the grant to purchase 12 holsters to replace existing 10-year-old holsters that do not properly secure firearms, and $609.50 of the grant to purchase five key fobs for vehicles.
And the board approved a list of service agreements for Indiana County Children and Youth Services in 2022-23, all again with costs coming out of the county’s general fund:
• Assigning attorney Joelyssa Johnson again as guardian ad litem for dependent children at $100 per hour plus travel time when needed, the same rate as 2021-22.
• Assigning attorneys Jacqueline Blackwell-McCracken, of Indiana, and Erica Dussault, of Clymer, again as legal counsel for parents with dependency matters, in each case at a sum of $24,000 or no more than $2,000 per month, a 36 percent increase from 2021-22.
• Rehiring Service Master of Indiana County to provide cleaning services twice a week at $720 per month plus other services by request at a negotiated rate, both of which are the same as 2021-22.
• Resuming a contract last had in 2017-18 with Central Counties Youth (detention) Center of Bellefonte, Centre County, for services as needed.
Also renewed for 2021-22 is a contract with Justice Works Youth Care Inc. of Wilkinsburg, Allegheny County, for in-home parenting programs and other services on an as-needed basis at a 5 percent increase over 2021-22; a contract with Community Specialist Corp. of Baldwin, Allegheny County, for shelter, group home and drug/alcohol services to females ages 14-18; and pacts for group and/or foster home services as needed with:
• Professional Family Care of Southmont, Cambria County.
• Lifespan Family Services of Punxsutawney.
• Adoption Connection of Beaver.
• Bethany Christian Services of Wexford, Allegheny County.
• Family Care for Children and Youth Inc. of Milton, Northumberland County.
• Merakey Pennsylvania, various locations.
• Keystone Adolescent Center of Greenville, Mercer County.