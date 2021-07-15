A grant request as well as a wide variety of contracts were approved by the Indiana County Board of Commissioners at its regular meeting Wednesday.
On behalf of the Indiana County Probation Department, Deputy Chief Probation Officer James D. Decker submitted a request to accept a $135,000 Intermediate Punishment Grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
“This renewing grant (is) designed to improve adult probation and parole services and the (Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol) Commission by providing funding to the Drug Treatment Court Program,” Decker wrote.
That funding would go toward officers’ salaries and general expenses.
“There (are) no costs to the county to receive this funding,” Decker wrote.
One contract was a modifying of $5,000 worth of Community Development Block Grant funding originally meant for parks and recreational facilities in Center Township, specifically for two hand-washing stations for county parks.
Instead, the township supervisors and the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development requested that the $5,000 be allocated to the Interim Assistance budget line for the Indiana County Food Bank.
The shift received no adverse comments. It now goes to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for final approval.
A lot of contracts were submitted by Terrence Redd, program specialist at Indiana County Children and Youth Services, for placement and non-placement listings.
One listing for 2021-22 prompted some questions from the commissioners, a renewal of a 2020-21 contract for Med-Van Transport of Northern Cambria to provide non-emergency transportation services to clients for routine appointments.
“Was Citizens’ Ambulance approached?” Commissioner Robin Gorman asked.
“No, never approached in my four years,” Redd said.
Board Chairman R. Michael Keith told Redd to follow up with Citizens’ Ambulance and see if they provide the same services as Med-Van.
One was added to the non-placement listings for 2020-21 from IRMC Physicians Group Neuropsychiatric Associates Inc., a contract that also was renewed Wednesday for 2021-22.
Two contracts were return engagements from 2019-20, with Counseling Wellness of Indiana County LLC and Indiana Psychology Associates.
All cover matters on an as-needed, on-call basis.
Other renewals from 2020-21 for non-placement were approved with Alice Paul House, C.A. Hughes and Associates, Carol A. Patterson, M.Ed., Family A.C.T.S. Inc., Family Psychological Associates, Grand Beginnings Children’s Center, Great Expectations Day Care, Menta Psychological, Shippenville Project Point of Light Inc., Terry O’Hara, Ph.D., The Care Center of Indiana County and Unity Family Services.
The placement listing for 2021-22 includes Auberle, Children’s Aid Society in Clearfield County, The Children’s Aid Home Programs of Somerset County Inc., The Children’s Home of Pittsburgh Inc., Diakon Child Family & Community Ministries, Harborcreek Youth Services, Keystone Adolescent Center and Professional Family Care.
Also Wednesday, the commissioners approved the appointment of Heidi Malin of Indiana to the Citizens Advisory Board of Children and Youth Services.
Gorman moved to approve Malin, Commissioner Sherene Hess seconded that motion.
Hess also reported that the Indiana County Conservation District will have a ribbon cutting for its new facility on the grounds of the Indiana County Technology Center, 435 Hamill Road, White Township, on Thursday, July 22, at 1:30 p.m.
Hess and Gorman also reported on county participation in the National Association of Counties annual conference earlier this week in Prince George’s County, Md.